How to Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Texas
The Texas A&M Aggies are a perfect 11-0, and are on the verge of finishing perfect in the regular season for the first time this century. With only one game remaining on the schedule, though, the Aggies will have to travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in their first game in the Forty Acres since 2010.
It's been a tale of two different seasons between the programs, with the Aggies as the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC, they will look to remain that way as they take on the Longhorns who are yet to reach their expectations as the pre-season number one team in the country.
Here is how to watch the highly anticipated Black Friday matchup
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 11-0 (7-0 in SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns 8-2 (5-2 in SEC)
- What: Final regular season game of the season for the Aggies
- When: Friday, November 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: DKR-Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, and would miss out on an SEC Championship appearance, despite a promising start. Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were eliminated from the College Football Playoff by the eventual champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, though, their other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Bulldogs, losing 30-15 in the Forty Acres, and then again 22-19 in the conference championship.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 77-37 with five ties, and have won the previous two matchups, while the Aggies haven't won since the last time they played in Austin in 2010.
Meet the Coaches
Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 46-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 19-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
What to Know About Texas
The Longhorns season hasn't gone as they envisioned, entering the season as the number one ranked team in the country, they were looking for one of their best seasons in the last 20 years. Unfortunately for them, the Aggies are having the season they envisioned, and with three losses on the year, the Longhorns will need a dominant win over their rivals to remain in the conversation.
Arch Manning has been one of the better quarterbacks in the country this season, even putting up a statline similar, or better, that Marcel Reed has for the Aggies. If the Longhorns are able to get their offense rolling, they can beat any team in the country, but that is a big if for them this season.
The key for the Aggies will be shutting down the passing game, as the Longhorns rank 14th in the SEC in rushing yards per game with 121.64, and are averaging only 94 yards in conference games. If the Longhorns can find their rhythm on offense though, and Manning has time to throw, the Lone Star Showdown could turn into a shootout.