3 Arkansas Players That Texas A&M Must Slow Down in Week 5

Arkansas makes a weekend trip to College Station, looking to pull off a huge road win for the first time in a while.

Texas A&M must respond to the last couple of poor weeks in a big way, or any scenario of a College Football Playoff ticket basically disappears.

Head coach Mike Elko knows focus and urgency are critical, given where the Aggies are after four weeks of the season.

Can his offense show up, and can his subpar defense, which has had no answers the last couple of weeks, do the same? The entire program hopes so and knows these three players must have quieter days to have a chance at a Week 5 victory.

KJ Jackson, QB

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) warms up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks have a quarterback who has been with the program for the third year now and knows how hungry Fayetteville is for a successful season. A coaching change has taken place, and he chose to stay, determined to elevate the team to the next level.

So far, he has helped lead the crew to a 2-2 record and is growing the guy under center. This season, Jackson has thrown for 927 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He is still operating under a new system that head coach Ryan Silverfield likes and wants his skill set to fit with the playbook they run.

As a 6-foot-4 quarterback, Jackson is used to the up-tempo offense that alternates between the run and the pass. At times, the Razorbacks like to go no huddle and attack by winning the time of possession. As the Aggies’ defense has struggled to shut down explosive plays, Jackson might not exactly be the kind of player they want to match up against with his left-handed arm talent and mobility. Watch out for what No. 7 does at Kyle Field.

Chris Marshall, WR

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only one player on the Razorbacks' roster has over 400 receiving yards. Only one player has over 300 yards. Only one player has over 200 yards. Only one player has over 100 yards. It's wide receiver Chris Marshall, a former five-star player in Texas A&M's infamous 2022 class.

This year, he already has 28 receptions for 473 yards, averaging 16.9 yards per catch. Add a touchdown. He's meant a lot for this offense so far. His season-long 50-yard catch-and-run makes him one of those downfield threats with his good route running.

His route running is special, and so are his hands. His catch radius is pretty impressive and will make those highly contested catches look easy. The big question remains how this A&M secondary will respond to adversity, with guys like Marcus Ratcliffe, Dezz Ricks, and Dalton Brooks needing to step up in a big way.

Braylen Russell, RB

No Arkansas running back has reached the 100-yard mark yet, but Braylen Russell is getting close. He sits at 96 yards on 33 carries. He is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and has one touchdown.

What stands out is his versatility and the muscle he's added to truck over defenders. He gets downhill quickly and doesn't blink in his decision-making. What makes him unique is his ability to contribute in the passing game, with his footwork playing a huge role.

He is in his junior season and has played for Arkansas for a couple of years, so he is ready to be the next great running back in the program. In his first season, he learned what he does best as a freshman, posting 354 yards. After his first year, he posted a career-high five touchdowns and appears to be developing even more this season, so he will be a dangerous weapon this offense will rely on.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.