3 Bold Predictions Ahead Of Texas A&M’s Matchup With Kentucky

Texas A&M kicks off its first SEC game of the 2026-27 season against head coach Will Stein and his Kentucky program.

Head coach Mike Elko is preparing his team for a big showdown at Kyle Field as his former defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, makes his first appearance back in Aggieland since taking the job with the Wildcats.

Both programs are looking to add a win to the win column to boost their College Football Playoff resume, but Kentucky has already suffered its first loss of the year after a 45-17 loss to Alabama, so they sit at 1-1, knowing a win is desperately needed.

A&M needs to handle its business on both sides of the ball after a slower start in the first half of last week's game against Arizona State, and it takes a collective effort from the entire roster to push this program further in the right direction. That said, here are the bold predictions for this weekend's matchup.

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has 5+ Receptions

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Ashton Bethel-Roman never had more than four catches in any outing. ABR had four catches three times in his sophomore season but never reached that five-reception mark. This weekend he gets there.

It’s been a quieter start so far for the Missouri City native, who has only had two receptions for 13 yards to this point. At the end of the 2025-26 season, the six-foot wide receiver wrapped up with 24 receptions for 503 yards. His numbers were impressive, with crisp route running and the ability to get on the same page as quarterback Marcel Reed. That connection shows this weekend against a Kentucky defense still looking for its identity.

Tight Ends Get 3+ Catches

Elko spoke about his tight ends in his weekly press conference this past Monday and said they have been featured a lot in blocking, but the passing game for them hasn't been popping off the charts, partly because of the depth at wide receiver.

That changes this weekend. The captain, Micah Riley, leads the way for this unit alongside Richie Anderson and Houston Thomas, who all reel in at least one catch. Through two games, this trio has only three receptions total, so that is where the number three comes in. Three catches so far. Three will be recorded against the Wildcats.

Running Backs Rush For 300+ yards

When Alabama faced Kentucky last weekend, they ran the ball all over Kentucky’s defense. This will be the game where the A&M running backs are unleashed and leave no doubt, quieting the critics.

In the home opener, the Aggies looked solid on the ground with the running backs registering 236 yards. Seven total rushers show how many legs can do the job. After the 50-0 win over the Bears, the Aggies didn’t impose themselves enough in the run game, totaling only 92 yards.

This is going to be a breakout for Rueben Owens, who will have his first 100+ rushing day of the season. His speed is remarkable, with his high motor, and don’t forget the depth that is behind him.

Jamarion Morrow is a great No. 2 option, and two youngsters are quickly getting their feet wet with carries that have taken this group to another level. Watch out Kentucky. This A&M rushing attack is real and wants to pound the ball down the throat of all of the defense.

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