Tennessee Coach Admits a Defensive Weakness Marcel Reed Could Exploit

Stuck at a measly 4-5 record and a three-game Southeastern Conference skid, Texas A&M football is looking to rebound with No. 8 Tennessee coming to town. It's the first time the two schools have met at Kyle Field in a decade, when the Aggies ranked eighth in the nation and edged the No. 9 Volunteers in double-overtime fashion. But fast-forward 10 years, and the stakes have changed drastically.

Tennessee is on a hot streak and seeking its second trip to the College Football Playoff, while A&M is just looking for a signature win to hang its hat on. Not much has gone right for the Maroon and White, and their offense has been among the most stagnant in the country, but hope remains. That is, if quarterback Marcel Reed and his offensive coordinator, Holmon Wiggins, can take advantage of it.

Volunteers' edge coach Andrew Jackson acknowledged difficulties stopping scrambling quarterbacks and made clear his unit's mission to maintain rush lanes against Reed. Although his legs haven't been nearly as much of an asset to him as they were a season ago, if the veteran can return to his dual-threat glory, there's a chance that head coach Mike Elko could get his first big win of the 2026 season.

The Dual-Threat Difference

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Not much has gone right under the new offensive system for the Aggies this year, and unfortunately, Reed has appeared to regress the most. At this point last season, he had accounted for almost 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions, compared to now where he has just eight passing scores and eight interceptions.

But one of the main drop-offs has been his rushing ability, as he is averaging two fewer yards per carry than he did a season ago and has only scored three times on the ground. However, tapping into that old strength may be the only way that the Aggies pull off an upset win. Tennessee has the most sacks in the entire country, and maneuvering around orange-clad defenders will be the key to surviving one of the best overall defenses in the country.

Reed's run game was most effectively used in the Aggies' lone SEC win against Arkansas, where he carried the ball nine times for 66 yards and a rushing score, but the rest of their ranked games are another story. In the four ranked games A&M has played, Reed has netted zero total yards on the ground, though this number factors in sacks taken through the game.

A weakness is only as debilitating when it's exposed, and thus far, Wiggins has not done enough to give his quarterback a chance to use it to his potential. The Aggies are stuck with what they got talent-wise this year, so if there's any hope of reaching bowl eligibility with just three games to go, an upset win over Tennessee will be the first hurdle to get over.

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