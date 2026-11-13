One Tennessee Star Could Create Major Problems for Marcel Reed

The Texas A&M Aggies finally return home to Kyle Field after nearly a month away, and the first team knocking on their door is the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who are one of the hottest teams in the SEC today.

A big part of their success has been their defensive line, who have tallied for 39 sacks so far in the 2026 season, and with the shaky offensive line that the Aggies have possessed this year, that should very much get quarterback Marcel Reed's attention.

In the star power that Josh Heupel's defense holds, there is one man that Reed needs to keep an eye on at all times, and that is linebacker Arion Carter.

Carter vs. Reed

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) before a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter, a senior out of Smyrna, Tennessee, is currently the Volunteers' leading tackler with 59 total tackles, which includes four of the team's 39 sacks.

Typically, Reed's biggest issue would be the team's sacks leader, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, but after he suffered a season-ending injury against Kentucky last week, Carter serves as the lead threat in the pass rush.

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In Weathersby's absence, Carter will likely be blitzing a little more or force more pressure from the linebacker corps, especially against an A&M offensive line that has averaged nearly three sacks over their last three games, and a quarterback that has only surpassed 190 yards through the air once in his last six.

How can the Aggies counteract Carter's pressure? Well, the easiest way would be play-action and quick passes galore in order to draw Carter in, only to hit a throw over the middle or near the sideline, away from him.

Carter hasn't recorded an interception since 2024, which doesn't rule out that possiblity immediately, but blitzing is Carter's M.O., not coverage.

Another way for the Aggies to flip the switch would be running at his with misdirection, coming back to the play-action styles. Counters. Pulling. Motions. Getting his eyes moving one way and then going the other.

We've seen how Rueben Owens can make a hesitant linebacker pay, with his big plays of 40 and 55 yards against South Carolina last week.

And even if Carter does get home, Marcel Reed has shown that he can still be as evasive as ever, and the past couple of games have shown him stay more composed when the pocket goes down and make the correct passes instead of immediately thiwoing it away.

We will see just how this all shapes up when the Aggies and Volunteers square off Saturday at 2:00 PM.

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