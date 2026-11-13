Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

With just three more games to reach bowl eligibility, Texas A&M football is in desperate need of its first ranked win of the season. Despite having one of the Southeastern Conference's best home-field advantages, it won't be an easy task against one of the top-ranked defenses in the country in Tennessee. Entering the matchup with the Aggies, the Volunteers have 39 sacks, the most in all of college football and haven't allowed more than 27 points this season.

On the flip side, quarterback Marcel Reed and his offense have scored at most 2 touchdowns against Power 4 opponents in the past month. To make matters worse, the Aggies became the first team in college football history to have over 450 yards, zero turnovers, and fail to score a touchdown in their latest loss to South Carolina.

With those facts in mind, will the Maroon and White find a way to reverse their fortune, or will their matchup against the Volunteers be more of the same bland offense that has shown up for the better part of nine games? The two schools haven't met at Kyle Field in 10 years, when the Aggies won a wild double-overtime thriller, but let's see what the staff of Texas A&M Aggies on SI have to say about the outcome of this one.

Staff Predictions for Tennessee at Texas A&M

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth Dowdle

The Aggies’ offense is no match for Tennessee’s vaunted defense as Texas A&M fails to score a touchdown (again). Also, I seriously can’t believe the spread on this game. The gambling lords in the desert don’t understand vibes.

Tennessee 21, A&M 6

Aaron Raley

The last time the Aggies hosted a conference opponent at Kyle Field, they were victorious over the Arkansas Razorbacks, one of the lower-tier teams in the SEC.

Marcel Reed has shown improvement in his play over the past two games, but Tennessee’s defense is going to be his biggest test, and Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop will give A&M’s run defense a run for their money as well.

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But A&M’s run defense has shown their stinginess against prime running backs, and scoring in the red zone this year against A&M’s defense is an impressive feat to pull off. If they can keep that rolling against the Vols, then SEC win number two is well within range for the Maroon and White, especially if George MacIntyre is starting.

A&M could be P.O.ed just enough to make that happen.

A&M 28, Tennessee 24

JD Andress

It's hard to have confidence in the Aggies offense, and it's even tougher to believe in them going against one of the best defenses in the country. The Volunteers should take advantage of a team playing uninspired football and handle business.

Tennessee 31, A&M 10

Kolton Becker

A&M needs this game to avoid having to win the next two games to become bowl-eligible. Does that mean it can happen? We’ll find out more Saturday, but a lot of the numbers indicate that Tennessee’s defense and offense should be able to take care of business. I think that happens.

Tennessee 38, A&M 30

Noah Ruiz

Two great defenses, one miserable offense. But a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. Maybe with a cold breeze, this will be the time.

A&M 21, Tennessee 20