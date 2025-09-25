3 Keys for Texas A&M to Beat Auburn Tigers
Texas A&M kicks off SEC play this Saturday at Kyle Field, facing off against an Auburn team desperate to bounce back after a devastating 24-17 loss to Oklahoma.
The matchup is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball: Cam Coleman against Mario Craver, Jackson Arnold against Marcel Reed, Chase Bisontis against Keldric Faulk, Le’Veon Moss against Xavier Atkins, just to name a few.
With talent across the board, these are the keys for A&M to keep its revenge tour alive and advance to a perfect 4-0 start.
Winning the Red Zone Battle
Both teams have been excellent inside the twenty yard line this season.
Auburn has scored on every red zone possession this season, finding the end zone on 75 percent of those trips. That’s a major leap from last year, when the Tigers managed touchdowns on just 48 percent of their red zone opportunities (32 of 41). The improvement underscores the strides Hugh Freeze’s offense has made.
The Aggies, meanwhile, have been just as efficient. Collin Klein’s offense has converted all 10 red zone trips, with nine ending in touchdowns and only one in a field goal.
Defensively, Auburn holds the edge. The Tigers have allowed scores on 78.6 percent of opponent red zone possessions, while A&M’s defense has bent on 90.9 percent.
In a must-win game for both programs, the four point difference between a touchdown and a field goal could end up deciding this matchup.
Getting Off to a Quick Start
The Aggies have stumbled out of the gate in both halves this season.
Offensively, A&M has yet to put points on the board in its opening drives of the first or third quarter. That’s especially costly given the defense has surrendered a touchdown on two of three second-half opening drives.
The lone exception came against Notre Dame, when the Aggies finally held firm after halftime, a trend they hope to continue on Saturday.
Auburn has faced similar issues. The Tigers have only two opening-drive scores in four games, both coming against South Alabama when they struck on their first possessions of each half.
Meanwhile, Jeff Durkin’s defense has given up a field goal on three of four first-half opening drives, showing opponents can move the ball early.
If A&M can flip the script and start fast, it could force a struggling Jackson Arnold to play from behind, something Auburn’s offense has yet to prove it can handle. It would also allow the Aggies to dictate tempo with their rushing attack, which leads directly to the next key to victory.
Getting the Ground Game Going
Through three games, the Aggies haven’t had to lean on their physical ground attack to win. That could change Saturday.
Collin Klein’s offense has been built on fireworks to start the year, with touchdowns of 24, 31, 34, 72, and 86 yards. Against Notre Dame, four of A&M’s five touchdown drives lasted fewer than two and a half minutes.
That’s a great stat but it’s also meant the run game has taken a back seat. Against Auburn, tempo control will be critical, and establishing the run early could open Klein’s playbook to its full range.
Doing this won’t be easy though. Auburn leads the SEC in run defense, surrendering just one rushing touchdown all season while holding opponents to 1.86 yards per carry and 58.3 rushing yards per game.
Still, the Tigers haven’t faced an offensive line and running backs like A&M’s. Even without hitting top gear, the Aggies are averaging 157 rushing yards per contest. Le’Veon Moss looks to be coming into form after a 20-carry, 81-yard, three-touchdown performance in South Bend.
How Auburn’s defense chooses to respond, whether stacking the box or bracketing A&M’s receivers, will be fascinating to watch.
But one thing is certain: if the Aggies establish the run against the Tigers, the scoreboard could turn ugly for Auburn.