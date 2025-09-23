These 4 Auburn Players Could Have Impact vs. Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies enter Saturday fresh off a bye week and riding high from their monumental win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame. Auburn, meanwhile, is coming into College Station after a back-breaking 24–17 loss to Oklahoma.
Logic says the Aggies should have the upper hand: a bye week to recharge, extra time to prepare, and home-field advantage. But as always in the SEC, it is the players who decide games and fortunately for football enthusiasts, Saturday’s game offers elite talent all across the board.
Here are the key playmakers Mike Elko and the Aggies must account for if they hope to take down Hugh Freeze’s Tigers.
Cam Coleman/Eric Singleton (Wide Receivers, #8 / #1)
Arguably the most talented wide receiver duo in the country, Coleman and Singleton have already combined for 446 yards and four touchdowns through four games.
Coleman is still a name Aggie fans are rather familiar with. Last season, he torched A&M’s secondary with 128 yards and two scores, leading Auburn to a 43–41 upset. Once committed to Texas A&M, Coleman now returns to Kyle Field for the first time in his young collegiate career.
Singleton, meanwhile, arrived in Auburn this offseason as one of the most coveted transfers in the portal after leaving Georgia Tech. In 2024, he tallied 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He’s already a quarter of the way there this season with 22 receptions for 209 yards and two scores.
While Coleman stretches the field as a deep threat, Singleton is at his most dangerous with the ball in his hands. Look for Freeze to scheme touches for Singleton early, using quick passes, screens, and motion to get him the ball in space. And given A&M’s recent issues with tackling, Singleton will see plenty of opportunities to make defenders miss.
“I would way rather be playing guys who weren’t big, athletic, fast and 10.2 in the 100-meter,” Elko said. “There are a lot of other teams I’d rather try to matchup with on Saturday at wide receiver than this group.”
Keldric Faulk (Defensive End, #15)
Keldric Faulk has cemented himself as one of the top edge rushers in college football and a projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. He anchors an Auburn defense that leads the SEC in run defense, surrendering just one rushing touchdown all season while holding opponents to 1.86 yards per carry and 58.3 rushing yards per game.
Faulk’s impact was on full display against Oklahoma, where he recorded a sack and consistently pressured John Mateer to keep the Tigers within striking distance of the Sooners.
This week, he’ll face a different challenge against a much better offensive line unit in the Maroon Goons that is among the elite units in the game. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein will need to scheme ways to neutralize Faulk’s impact if A&M’s high-powered offense is to keep rolling.
Jeremiah Cobb (Running Back, #23)
If there’s one area Auburn will look to exploit, it’s Texas A&M’s run defense. And Freeze has the perfect weapon for the job in junior running back Jeremiah Cobb.
Cobb enters the weekend as the SEC’s second-leading rusher, totaling 375 yards and four touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry, good for nearly 94 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Aggies have been allowing 139 rushing yards per contest.
Other backs have already found success against A&M: UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr. and Notre Dame’s Jeremyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 339 rushing yards. Cobb could see similar success if A&M doesn’t game-plan accordingly.
He’s coming off a quiet game against Oklahoma, six carries for 61 yards in a 24–17 loss, but Freeze is unlikely to keep him that limited again. Expect Cobb to play a much larger role in what feels like a must-win game for the Tigers.