3 Keys To Victory for Texas A&M Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs
In their fifth game of the season, the second against an SEC opponent, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies defend the home turf at Kyle Field against Jeff Lebby and a team that they currently hold a three-game winning streak over, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The game will serve as Texas A&M's annual "Black Out" game, and will also be Marcel Reed's first start against the Bulldogs, as well as wide receiver Mario Craver's first game against his old friends from Starkville.
The Aggies are fresh off a 16-10 win last Saturday in College Station against the Auburn Tigers, while the Bulldogs lost a closely-knit 41-34 battle in their first conference game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Davis Wade Stadium.
Keys to the Game for the Aggies
The Aggies laid the smackdown on the Bulldogs last time they visited Kyle Field, which ended up being then-head coach Jimbo Fisher's final game as the Aggie front man, and here are three ways they can have a repeat of that contest this Saturday night.
Penalties, Penalties, Penalties
The Aggies put up over 400 yards of offense against the Tigers last Saturday, but after 13 penalties that reeled them back 119 yards, which included a couple of touchdown plays being called back, the team was only able to muster 16 points, and had the defense not stepped up in the way they did late in the game, Auburn very well could've mounted a comeback to spoil the win.
If Texas A&M can take those penalties and turn them into points like they originally had Saturday, the Bulldogs could be in for a long 60 minutes.
Slow Down the Run Game
Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell has been one of the most prolific running backs in the SEC through five games, with 405 yards and six touchdowns so far.
The Aggies' run defense has seen some fluctuation in 2025, but only allowed 52 yards against the Tigers last week, so if they can keep Bothwell and quarterback Blake Shapen in shape on the ground, then the rest of the game should go smoothly.
Keep the Run Game Going
And on the contrary, the Aggies need to keep running back Le'Veon Moss red hot.
The back reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, dashing the Auburn defense for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Moss was a big part of the Aggies' 34-24 win last year against Mississippi State, rushing for two touchdowns and 65 yards, and with the ever-so dual-threat Marcel Reed now at the QB1 spot, the possibilities for the Aggie rushing attack are limitless.
The two maroon SEC teams kick off Saturday night at 6:30 PM from Kyle Field.