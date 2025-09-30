The 4 Biggest Impact Players For Mississippi State against Texas A&M Aggies
In a battle of maroon-bearing teams in the Southeastern Conference, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies are set to host Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field in College Station for their 19th meeting all-time.
Texas A&M had no problems in Starkville last year, leading the contest for a majority of the clock as Le'Veon Moss' pair of rushing touchdowns led them to a 34-24 victory, their fourth straight conference victory to open up the SEC slate.
Mississippi State has looked much better this year, though, having endured a rough overtime loss to another top 25 team in the Tennessee Volunteers last week.
Players to Watch for Mississippi State
As the Bulldogs continue to trend upwards as they search for their first conference win since 2023, here are a few of their personnel between the sidelines to keep an eye on.
Blake Shapen, Quarterback
Shapen was the quarterback to start the season for the Bulldogs last year after transferring over from Baylor, but a broken right shoulder in their fourth game of the season against Florida put an early end to his season and forced Michael Van Buren to lead the team for the remainder of the year.
Through five games in the 2025 season, Shapen has led the team to a 4-1 record, throwing for 1,064 yards with eight passing touchdowns and three interceptions.
In Mississippi State's upset win over the Arizona State Sun Devils earlier in the year, Shapen threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, proof that he has no issue producing against the highest-ranked teams in the nation.
Fluff Bothwell, Running Back
The South Alabama transfer ran against the Vols last Saturday like he had been playing in the SEC for years, taking 23 handoffs 134 yards, resulting in two touchdowns.
Considering he ran for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Jaguars last year, opposing teams should have known that he would be an issue on the ground.
Bothwell is currently fourth in the conference in rushing yards with 405 to go along with six touchdowns, so the fluctuating Aggie run defense needs to have a repeat of this past weekend, where they only allowed 52 rushing yards against Auburn, to better their chances of staying undefeated.
Malick Sylla, Linebacker
Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver won't be the only person in this game facing his former school, as Sylla transferred to Starkville from College Station over the offseason and will look to add to his 15 tackles and also try to collect his first sack of the season in his homecoming to Kyle Field.
Isaac Smith, Safety
Smith is the team's leader in total tackles through five games, with 28 so far, and has also intercepted a pass. Given that Marcel Reed's moon ball has been hit or miss as of late, A&M fans will hope it has increased in accuracy should he throw it Smith's way Saturday night.