Marcel Reed Challenges Texas A&M Fanbase After Win vs. Auburn Tigers
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies opened up their conference slate exactly as they were hoping to against the Auburn Tigers Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field, winning a 16-10 contest that saw some elite defensive play in the latter parts that allowed the Maroon and White to seal the game.
Quarterback Marcel Reed performed well in the win and was more accurate in his passing than he was in South Bend two weeks ago, completing 15 of 22 attempted passes for 207 yards, along with Le'Veon Moss tacking on 139 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown, his highest yardage of the season by a large margin.
And according to the quarterback Reed during his postgame press conference Saturday night, if there is a time to jump on the Texas A&M bandwagon, it is now.
"Just Say With Us"
After leading Texas A&M to their first 4-0 since 2016, Reed held a very optimistic outlook on the remainder of the 2025 season and even issued somewhat of a challenge to Texas A&M's critics, basically saying that they're either with the Aggies or against them.
"Just stay with us," Reed said to the press Saturday. "We are going to keep performing to the best our ability, if you want to be on our side, then be on our side, and if you don't, then don't."
Based on Reed's attitude and head coach Mike Elko's want for a more positive environment in his own postgame press conference, it's clear that the Aggie football team is looking for a more positive environment in College Station, and is looking to dismiss any false hope that anyone may have for the team, especially given how the team has been playing in 2025 so far.
Reed has long left behind the "runner" label that he has been carrying during his time as the starting quarterback for the team in the 2025 season, looking a lot more comfortable throwing in the pocket, and delivering the ball where it needs to be, only running the ball with one designed play in Saturday's contest.
Granted, his deep ball is still a work in progress, but the production the Nashville native has had when he completes them has been astounding, throwing nine touchdowns with his interception Saturday afternoon serving as only his second in the season.
All that said, Reed can still run the ball when needed, covering 119 yards on 32 carries and also finding the end zone once in 2025 so far.
The Aggies will continue their SEC play against another maroon and white team when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their annual "Black Out" game at 6:30 PM on October 4th.