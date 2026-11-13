For the first time in nearly a month, the Texas A&M Aggies will make an entrance onto the playing surface at Kyle Field as they welcome the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers for SEC competition.

The Aggies are still looking for their first conference win since besting the Arkansas Razorbacks at their most recent home SEC matchup early last month, while the Vols are running high after blowing out a No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats team in Knoxville last week.

Saturday will feature the first meeting between the two schools since 2023, and there are plenty of things inside the matchup to look for while the two teams battle it out.

George MacIntyre vs. Texas A&M's Defense

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks on after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was making headlines in the college football world early on in the campaign, but an injury suffered in the win against Auburn stalled his hype and inserted fellow freshman George MacIntyre, who has carried the load quite well in Brandon's absence, despite only throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Texas A&M's pass defense has been iffy to say the least in 2026, and the struggle to force turnovers has continued to haunt them. If they can step up and force those turnovers, then MacIntyre will easily get flustered, but if it's the same old song and dance that it has been, then it will be a long day at home for the Maroon and White.

This is assuming that MacIntyre starts, of course, as Brandon did get a pass off in the game against Kentucky last week, so we will see.

Tennessee's Elite Run Game vs. A Shaky A&M Run Defense

Yes, we just did an offense vs. defense preview, but it's impossible to explain Tennessee's success in the season and not mention running back DeSean Bishop, who currently sits second in the SEC with 1,066 rushing yards.

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Bishop has found the end in every game this year except for one, so him scoring is inevitable, A&M just has to assure that they only hold him to one rushing score and not let him put up a hat trick like he did against Auburn.

And after the Aggies allowed a 41-yard touchdown run to a one-legged LaNorris Sellers in last week's loss, it will be interesting to see how they respond against one of the best rushing units in the country.

Mike Elko vs. Josh Heupel

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing up this overall assessment of offense against defense is one of the keenest defensive minds in the country against one of the best offensive minds.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has built himself on tempo and big plays in the passing game, him being a former quarterback, but the rushing attack has been their M.O. this year, and even Mike Elko has given Bishop his necessary flowers.

However, Elko's defense has held up quite well in the red zone, and with the quarterback situation up in the air, Heupel might not have a quarterback to bail him out, and even he is aware of the "missed shots" in the passing game.

The only thing that the Aggies really need to do this week is something they struggled mightily at against South Carolina and against conference opponents for the most part, and that is finishing drives. They recorded over 450 total yards of offense last week and never scored a touchdown.

Tennessee will surely make them pay more for mistakes like that than the Gamecocks.

Texas A&M and Tennessee kick off in A&M's annual "Black Out" Game at 2:00 PM in College Station.

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