3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas A&M’s Week 8 Game Against Alabama

After a brief reset against the Citadel, Texas A&M football is less than a week away from its latest Southeastern Conference challenge: a road showdown versus Alabama. Sitting at just a 1-3 record in league play, the Aggies are desperate for a turning point, while the Crimson Tide is hungry to bounce back after a heavyweight battle with Georgia.

The Maroon and White will be tested to their limit on the road in Tuscaloosa, as right guard Wilkin Formby makes his return to the school that launched his college career. He will be a key piece in the Aggies' literal and metaphorical push towards a shot at victory, and many other factors will play into whether or not an upset can be mounted.

But where will that bid come from, and who are the main characters in this tale of two storied programs? Let's look at three matchups that will tell the story of this critical SEC contest and what will separate coming home empty-handed from taking back a glimmer of hope.

A&M Quarterback(s) vs. Alabama Pass Rush

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the Aggies are in a slump against ranked opponents. In three matchups against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll, quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown just two touchdowns while tossing five interceptions. Against LSU and Missouri, he had zero scores and less than 300 passing yards combined, as A&M was left completely stagnant on the road.

If Reed is the one under center against Alabama, it will come down to his ability to make quick throws and hang in the pocket against an admirable pass rush. Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre leads the Crimson Tide with 3.5 sacks and will be hunting for Maroon and White throughout the afternoon. If Reed is shaken up or underperforms, the Aggies have backup Brady Hart next up on the depth chart to get a shot at it.

Should either successfully diagnose the pass rush and stay ahead of the curve, there's a chance for the Aggies to finally get some offensive rhythm started against a Power 4 school. It will be a tall order, however, with eight different Crimson Tide defenders accounting for at least one sack, including Pierre.

Dezz Ricks versus Everyone

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) motions during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of a rough outing against LSU, cornerback Dezz Ricks has quietly been one of the premier defensive backs in the entire SEC. Allowing one reception for one yard across a two-game span and holding Missouri to zero catches with him as the primary defender, the former Crimson Tide player has come into his own in his senior season, and the Aggies will need him at his best if there's any chance of victory.

Ricks is likely to face off wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, whose 415 receiving yards are tied for the most on Alabama's roster while hauling in a team-best four touchdowns. Wide receiver Lotzier Brooks is on the other end of that receiving yards tie, while three other pass catchers have at least 140 yards to their name.

The Aggies, alongside Ricks, played strong enough defense to win against Missouri, but fell short due to offensive firepower. Now, if they can get that under control, maybe a shut-down performance from Ricks can be the difference maker.

Maroon and White Rush versus Crimson Tide Run Stoppers

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 41-0 bludgeoning of the Citadel taught the Aggies quite a bit about the capabilities of their young rushers, and against the Crimson Tide, there will be a chance to turn that ability into results. After struggling to generate explosive plays with running back Rueben Owens II at the head of the run game, the veteran took a back seat to the trio of young bucks that appear to be the future of the Aggies' ground attack.

Running backs Jamarion Morrow, Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards combined for 224 yards and three touchdowns, the first of which scored all the points in the end zone. Edwards led all players with 116 rushing yards, and was just a broken tackle away to including a 98-yard rushing score to his final stat line.

Alabama, however, has a stout rushing defense and has allowed just 107 yards per game, making it critical that A&M establish its ground game early and use it often to get some pressure off the quarterback. A struggling passer needs an outlet for some breathing room, and if the Aggie running backs can breach the Crimson Tide dam, then there's some hope the visitors can come back victorious.

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