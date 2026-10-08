3 Missouri Players That Could Take Advantage of Texas A&M This Weekend

Two SEC heavyweights meet in Week 6 as Texas A&M travels to Columbia to take on No. 14 Missouri this Saturday.

Head coach Mike Elko will square off against head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s program, which is off to a strong start after pulling off a huge win over a Top 10 team in Florida.

The Aggies will be searching for their fourth win of the season, while the Tigers hope to avoid staying at four wins. For the home team to walk away with a fifth win, they’ll need these three star players to have a pleasant outing.

Austin Simmons, QB

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) calls a play in the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more surprising starts this season among SEC quarterbacks has been Austin Simmons, the senior. Already over 1,000 yards, the 6-foot-4 star has thrown for 1,287 yards and will keep piling up numbers with his arm strength and discipline.

Through five games of action, the Missouri offense has been very pleased with how he has taken care of the football with no interceptions. That has to motivate A&M defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill’s defense to find a way to force him into his first interception of the 2026-27 season. He's good at throwing touchdowns, with 13 so far. Not too shabby.

He makes tight-window throws and can read defenses at a solid level. According to Elko, he is really good and delivers the football accurately, so a physical defense needs to disrupt that comfort.

Jamal Roberts, RB

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) looks on after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is only one running back who has over 100 carries this season, and it is Jamal Roberts, who sits at over 600 yards on the ground. This season, he leads the league with an average of 5.4 yards per carry, including a season-long 80-yard run against Florida last weekend.

The St. Louis native has been loyal to the program, sticking through the adversity of the past three years, and is back for his senior season. In his freshman season, he had only one carry and learned the system before slowly increasing his reps in his sophomore season, when he recorded 53 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

His junior season saw him record the most touchdowns he has had since joining the program, with six, while logging 753 yards and averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Roberts is now primarily the starting running back after Ahmad Hardy, who is out while he recovers, has gotten his load of touches. His speed and patience have made him one of the best rushers in the conference, as his ball security and pass protection have been pivotal for this offense. He’ll even contribute in the pass game as the safety valve, so monitor what he does when Simmons drops back to pass.

Daeden Hopkins, EDGE

Not many collegiate athletes have had six sacks this early in the season, and Missouri has found a guy who can get to the quarterback and move the chains backward. It is Daeden Hopkins, a massive defensive lineman who will not hesitate to make a tackle.

Listed at 6-foot-6 as only a sophomore, the Hermann native has already made 14 total tackles with five solos and nine assists. He has also forced two fumbles and helped the defense get off the field and put the football back in Simmons' hands.

He is very efficient at locating where the football is and attacking as a disruptive pass rusher. His wingspan helps him make plays, and he will jump up in the air to break up passes. Quarterback Marcel Reed will need his offensive line to do their best to slow him down, because it could be a long day if he turns on his engine and shuts down both the run and the pass.

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