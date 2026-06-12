3 Missouri Players That Texas A&M Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies will make a second straight trip to Faurot Field in Columbia to combat the Missouri Tigers this upcoming season , looking for win number three in a row over the team that joined the SEC alongside A&M back in 2012.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has yet to score a win over Mike Elko since the latter took over head coaching duties in College Station after the 2023 season, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have the talent to finally pull one over on the Maroon and White in 2026.

With that being said, here are a few players on the Missouri sideline that the A&M staff need to take note of on October 10 of this year.

Cayden Lee, WR

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ole Miss transfer brings a successful pedigree to the Tigers team, fresh off of a Rebels team that enjoyed a deep College Football Playoff run that ended in the semifinals against the national champion runners-up, the Miami Hurricanes.

After an 874-yard season in 2024 that also saw him reel in two touchdowns, Lee took a small step back in 2025, accruing 635 yards on 44 receptions along with three touchdowns throughout the campaign.

As quarterback Austin Simmons adjusts to his new surroundings in Columbia, he has a fellow transfer out wide that will easily serve as Missouri's safest option in the pass-catching game.

Ahmad Hardy, RB

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The reigning rushing champion of the SEC, Hardy made his first season in the conference count in 2025 after transferring to Missouri following a year with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, turning in 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. This led to first-team All-SEC and consensus All-American honors for his efforts.

Hardy recorded 109 yards against the Aggies last November, with a chunk coming courtesy of a 45-yard touchdown run that brought a small portion of life back into the home crowd as the Aggies took a 38-17 win to remain undefeated in the 2025 season, their final road conference win of the campaign.

Darris Smith, DE

Missouri Tigers defensive end Darris Smith (19) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After a preseason injury caused the Georgia Bulldogs transfer to miss the entirety of the 2024 season, Smith returned with a force in 2025, tallying four sacks, including one on Marcel Reed during the contest against the Aggies last year, leading all returning Missouri players in the statistic.

Texas A&M and Missouri square off at Faurot Field on October 10.

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