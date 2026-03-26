Mike Elko Makes an Honest Admission About The 2026 Texas A&M Football Team

The Texas A&M Aggies are now back on the practice field, getting over the offseason workouts and winter conditioning and getting back to the swing of practice and preparation ahead of the 2026 season.

The Aggies haven't been in the full swing of spring ball just yet, with the first day of spring practice coming last Friday; however, head coach Mike Elko and his staff are getting the first look at the Aggies squad headed into the fall after the offseason.

And as the Aggies look to build on an 11-2 season from a year ago in which Texas A&M made its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Elko knows that there is still work that needs to be done in the spring ahead of the fall.

Mike Elko Speaks on His Squad After a Few Days of Practice

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts after the win over the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After Tuesday's practice, Elko took the time to take to the mic stand for a media availability to talk about what he has seen out of his squad during the first days of practice, and the Aggies' head man didn't mince any of his words.

"We learn that we have an awful long way to go to be a good football team," Elko said. "I think that's been the revelation of practice one in full pads for the last 20 years."

While slightly critical about the stage his team is at the moment, Elko has liked the growth that has come out of his team from the first days of practice; however, he knows that there is still plenty of room to grow for the Aggies if they wish to be in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff once again.

"I'm happy with where we are as a group and the progress that we've made," Elko said. "I don't want it to come out like I'm not, but when you're comparing it to wanting to be a playoff team and where you know this thing needs to go to be successful, three practices in the spring it's not there yet."

And obviously, it's to be expected that the Aggies are not a finished product with less than a full week of practice under their belts, especially with the several new faces both out of the transfer portal and from the high school ranks that the Aggies have brought onto the squad.

However, the Aggies have several talented returning players back in the fold that should be able to help connect the new with the old, with the likes of quarterback Marcel Reed, who heads into his second season as the full-time starter, along with returning wide receiver Mario Craver and the stabilizing presence of veteran cornerback Dezz Ricks, among others.

Elko and the Aggies still have plenty of time before the 2026 season officially rolls around, and with the rest of the spring remaining, it won't be surprising that the Aggies start becoming the team that Elko envisions before returning to the field in the fall.

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