What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Played the Missouri Tigers?

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to make it four straight wins over their former Big 12 counterparts from "The Show Me State" when they take a second straight trip to Faurot Field to combat the Missouri Tigers during Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

The Aggies and Tigers will meet for the 19th time ever, with A&M holding an 11-7 lead in the series, with one of those wins consisting of a 73-0 victory in 1993 in front of the 12th Man in College Station.

The two teams have squared off six times since they both joined the SEC back in 2012, and it's been mostly Texas A&M in the coming contests, including last year's square-off in Columbia.

What Happened Last Time Between Texas A&M and Mizzou?

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) stiff arms Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In Week 9 of the 2025 slate, the undefeated No. 3 Aggies made the trip to Faurot Field to combat the SEC's leading rusher Ahmad Hardy and the No. 22 Tigers, who were forced to start freshman quarterback Matt Zollers after Beau Pribula suffered a season-ending injury.

And it was a start to forget for the former Penn State Nittany Lion.

After a slow start by both teams, A&M struck first when quarterback Marcel Reed hit Ashton Bethel-Roman from four yards out with a minute left in the first quarter.

The second quarter was equally as slow for the two teams, but after Zollers was strip sacked by linebacker Daymion Sanford, defensive back Dalton Brooks recovered the loose ball and took it all the way to the two-yard line, where running back E.J. Smith punched it in to give A&M a two-score lead right before halftime.

The Aggies' plentiful offense continued on their first drive in the third quarter, which ended with Reed connecting with wideout KC Concepcion for a 48-yard touchdown, giving the Aggies a three-score lead with the home team Tigers still not on the board.

Finally, midway through the third quarter, Mizzou running back Jamal Roberts took the rock up the middle for a four-yard score to put the Tigers in the game and cut into Texas A&M's lead, which was extended thanks to a Randy Bond field goal from 32 yards out to put A&M ahead 24-7 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was full of offense on both sides, starting with Missouri recovering a fumble by Bethel-Roman and turning it into a 10-play drive that gave them three points thanks to a successful field goal attempt.

The step forward by Missouri quickly turned into two steps back when Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II broke off for a 57-yard touchdown run, which was countered by a 45-yard rushing score from Hardy to cut the lead to two scores again.

At the conclusion of a seven-play, 65-yard drive from the Aggies, Owens found the end zone for the second time on the night to give A&M a 38-17 lead, which is what the scoreboard would read at the triple zeroes, keeping Mike Elko's team undefeated in what would end up being their final road conference win on the season.

Reed finished with 221 yards passing and two touchdowns on 20 completions, while Owens led the rushing attack with 102 yards and his two scores on the ground, and KC Concepcion's 84 yards on four catches paced A&M's receiving game.

Texas A&M returns to Columbia for the second straight season on Saturday, October 10.

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