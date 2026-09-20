The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly in Texas A&M's Loss to Kentucky

The conference opener for the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies did not go as expected Saturday afternoon in front of the home crowd at Kyle Field, as the Maroon and White were victims of a massive upset against the Kentucky Wildcats, falling 31-21.

The game got off to a pretty slow start, the halftime score only reading seven points apiece for both sides, before Kentucky put the hammer down in the third quarter and never let up, and by the time it looked like the Aggies were putting themselves back in the game, Will Stein and crew were already celebrating the upset victory.

As the Aggies do a little bit of soul searching before they hit the road for the first time this season, here is a good, a bad, and an ugly aspect of their loss to Kentucky.

Good: Not Much

Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M scored first and they led the Wildcats in just about every stat during the first half.

And that's about all the good that we can report.

Individually, Mario Craver did show that he was still capable of WR1 responsibilities, catching five passes in the first quarter alone and ending up with 11 catches for 119 yards on the day, and this was even with him going down with a potential injury in the first half.

If there was a silver lining for today, it was definitely Craver's performance.

Bad: The Injuries

And speaking of injuries, the Aggies were affected heavily in the medical department, with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman and running back Jamarion Morrow being listed as out on the SEC injury report.

Then, on the first play of the game, wide receiver and kick returner Terry Bussey was banged up and never returned to the field, even being seen later in the first half on the sideline in his street clothes.

Craver and Isaiah Horton were also slow to get up at different times in the game, but neither suffered any severe harm during the game.

Ugly: Basically, the Entire Third Quarter

Oh, boy.

Murphy's Law is a concept defined as "what can go wrong for you will go wrong for you."

There really isn't a better way to describe the third quarter for Texas A&M against Kentucky.

Kentucky got the ball three times and scored touchdowns all three times, including two scores by running back CJ Baxter, and A&M's two drives in the quarter resulted in a punt and a turnover on downs after Marcel Reed missed a throw to a wide-open Carsyn Baker on fourth and short.

Texas A&M eventually got past it all and put up 14 points in the fourth quarter, but a sizeable portion of the 105,000 people at Kyle Field had already headed for the parking lot at that point in time.

Texas A&M will look to get back on track when they go on the road for the first time in 2026 to take on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

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