Texas A&M Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies came crashing back to earth Saturday afternoon — and hard.

After opening the season with consecutive victories, the No. 9 Aggies welcomed Kentucky to Kyle Field for what looked like a manageable start to SEC play. Instead, the Wildcats walked out with an upset victory, handing Texas A&M its first loss of the season.

There wasn’t much to celebrate afterward, but one Aggie certainly helped his stock. Others? Well, not so much.

Helped: Mario Craver

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Craver was just about the only shining star for Texas A&M’s offense.

The senior receiver was targeted a whopping 19 times, hauling in 11 passes for 119 yards as Reed repeatedly looked to him for help. Craver never scored, but he was easily Texas A&M’s most productive receiver on an afternoon when sustained offense was hard to come by. It didn’t end in a positive result, but it was something.

Hurt: Marcel Reed 10 Times Over

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wow. That was a rough watch.

Texas A&M needed Marcel Reed to take over against Kentucky, particularly once it became apparent that the defense wasn’t going to rescue the Aggies as it did against Arizona State. Reed had opportunities to make his impact on it, but two interceptions and countless other missed opportunities helped Kentucky keep Texas A&M at arm’s length.

There have always been questions about Reed’s consistency as a passer, but Texas A&M has generally been able to overcome his rougher moments. Saturday was different. Much different. The Aggies needed their quarterback to be the solution, and he was kind of the opposite.

His stock was already trending downward after an uneven performance against Arizona State. It took another considerable hit against Kentucky.

Hurt: Texas A&M’s Playoff Hopes

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Declaring Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff hopes dead in September would be hyperbolic and more foolish than a clown. The Aggies have plenty of football left to play, and one loss doesn’t automatically eliminate a team from the expanded playoff conversation. It does, however, dramatically reduce the margin for error.

It’s important to remember that Kentucky was supposed to be one of the more manageable SEC games on Texas A&M’s difficult schedule. The Wildcats deserve plenty of credit for making that assumption look silly, especially after carving up an Aggies defense that was supposedly dynamite.

The concern for Texas A&M is what happens when the competition gets even better. If the Aggies can lose this sort of game at home, in front of 100,000 raucous fans at Kyle Field, there are plenty of opportunities for another loss to arrive later in the season.