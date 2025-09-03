3 Players Who Could Stand Out For Texas A&M Against Utah State
After their Week 1 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners saw somewhat of a neck-and-neck first half, the Texas A&M Aggies finally found their footing in the second half of the contest and drove off to a 42-24 victory, the high-octane offense that the team spent a whole offseason crafting showing what they are capable of.
And now the Aggies will welcome, well, the Aggies to Kyle Field as they host Utah State Saturday morning in College Station.
Texas A&M's offense showed its potential, and the defense was masterful in some areas, and mediocre in others, but who else could show out for the Maroon and White in the Aggies vs. Aggies showdown?
Three Players That Could Shine For Texas A&M
Le'Veon Moss
Texas A&M's star running back contributed very little to the Maroon and White's rushing total of 110 yards Saturday night against the Roadrunners, only taking the ball three times for 19 yards, and also recording a reception for -2 yards.
This could easily be chalked up to a limitation set by Coach Elko to assure another devastating injury didn't occur to Moss, who said recently that he only started feeling like himself around a month ago in training camp after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the first quarter of Texas A&M's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season.
The 12th Man has been eager to see the halfback return to his heavy load after ranking near the top of the SEC in rushing yards with 765 in his 10 games played last year, and now that he has seen the field in a game day setting more recently, though he will still have to give fellow backs Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels, as well as quarterback Marcel Reed their fair share of carries, Moss could very well turn in a near-100-yard performance Saturday morning.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, one of the few returning receivers for Texas A&M in the 2025 season, took a more backset role in the passing game Saturday night, only securing one reception for 20 yards.
Bethel-Roman showed promise late last year, catching three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in A&M's 38-3 blowout win over New Mexico State, which was their last win in the 2024 season.
The offensive coaches for A&M have had nothing but positive reports of the wide receiver, who is the son of a former LSU safety, and even KC Concepcion himself said that Bethel-Roman was the fast wideout on the Aggie team.
Rylan Kennedy
It took defensive end Rylan Kennedy seven games to record even half of a sack in the 2024 season, and eight games to record a solo sack.
As for 2025? He accomplished the latter in the very first game, securing A&M's first sack of the season in the win over UTSA, while also recording four tackles.
Kennedy was expected to play a bigger role on the Maroon and White defensive line with the slew of departures to the NFL from that part of the team, and the season opener showed that Kennedy is more than capable of filling those shoes. Look for him to continue pressuring the quarterback at a high level when Utah State comes to Kyle Field.
The battle between the two Aggies kicks off at 11:45 A.M. Saturday morning.