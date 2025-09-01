Previewing Texas A&M's Matchup Against Utah State
After an impressive 42-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners, the Texas A&M Aggies are now setting their sights on a somewhat unfamiliar foe with an extremely familiar mascot, the Utah State Aggies.
The two teams last faced off in 2009, and have since had a pair of impressive quarterbacks go through their programs. In the early 2010s, Texas A&M saw Johnny Manziel completely change the program and go down in history as arguably the best quarterback in school history. In the late 2010s, Utah State had its own star in Jordan Love, who is now the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.
On Saturday, the pair of Aggies are set to dual for just the second time ever.
Texas A&M Aggies and the Utah State Aggies, Aggie on Aggie Crime
The last time the two squads faced off, Texas A&M made the trip to Utah State, and then-A&M quarterback put on a show to beat Utah State 38-30 after a strong second quarter defensively.
In Week 1 of the 2025 season, Texas A&M trounced UTSA, beating them 42-24. In the victory, the Maroon and White displayed a complete 180 in the way their offense operated. Last season, offensive coordinator Colin Klein relied on the Maroon Goons, or A&M’s offensive line, and the run game to punish opponents in the trenches. After going out and acquiring explosive wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver in the transfer portal, they became the Air Aggies. The duo combined for 194 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.
Their efforts marked the first time that two A&M wide receivers have had over 70 yards each in a single game, according to the official Texas A&M Athletics Communications X account.
As for the Utah State Aggies, they will be very familiar with foes from the Lone Star State at the conclusion of Week 2. In Week 1, Utah State squared up with the UTEP Miners. In a 28-16 victory, Utah State amassed 233 yards through the air and 127 on the ground. The win marked the first of the head coach Bronco Mendenhall's era in Logan. Now, Utah State prepares for its first road trip of the season.
The 12th Man needs to be ready for an early morning on Saturday, as kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Central at Kyle Field.
After the Week 1 game plan, it will be interesting to see if Texas A&M sticks to the aerial assault or returns to its rushing roots.