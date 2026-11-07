3 South Carolina Players To Pay Attention To Against Texas A&M

After the bye week, Texas A&M ought to have had plenty of time to study the film and evaluate their opponent after a rough ride home from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

With a full extra week of preparation and time to rest the body, the Aggies have plenty of stars to circle on that must be stopped if they want any shot at not repeating what nearly happened a year ago at Kyle Field. A loss that would’ve likely hurt their season even more.

Scenarios have shifted this season as the Maroon and White struggle to keep their head above water and stay bowl-eligible as the 2026-27 campaign nears its close.

With South Carolina hosting A&M this weekend at William-Brice Stadium as the No. 23 team in the country, emotions will run high after last year’s comeback loss stung badly. To avoid that outcome, these three players need to give the program a better shot at knocking off head coach Mike Elko’s team.

LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. South Carolina won 42-25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is starting to heat up; he had a slow start to the season but figured out how to lead his team on a mid-season run to keep the Gamecocks in the conversation for a potential playoff spot.

After how well his team started last season against the Aggies, it was a shame there wasn’t enough left in the tank for Shane Beamer’s 2025-26 team to stop quarterback Marcel Reed from leading his team back for the largest comeback in program history.

Sellers has helped steer his team in the right direction after three straight losses, followed by three straight wins, putting them in prime position to stay in the thick of the SEC. His campaign to be a Heisman Trophy contender has likely faded, but his message to keep winning hasn’t lost anyone in the locker room.

He is playing as well as anyone in the nation at that position, with 16 touchdowns and a QBR over 70 percent. His 1,849 passing yards, along with his mobility, have created momentum for this offense, as the chemistry between him and his receivers grows each week.

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Jabree Coleman, Running Back

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) runs for yardage against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As only a freshman in this Gamecocks’ program, Jabree Coleman has been one of the leaders in running back carries. Don’t expect it to be any different when the Aggies' defense tries to shut him down and give him no holes to run through.

Coleman has the muscle to truck many defenders. His 44 carries trail Sellers and Fuller, who have combined for over 190 carries. He will be asked to use his legs and speed in one of the biggest games of the season if this team wants to keep seeing success in conference play.

The 6-foot-1 ball carrier has had 284 yards up to this point and has averaged 6.5 yards per carry. His season high of 193 yards in a single game came against Oklahoma, where he posted 62 yards, which was the second-highest game in yardage he has had. In that first game of the year, he had his best rushing outing, recording 77 yards and showing off his vision, patience, and ability to plow through. Watch No. 21 to try to do it again.

Nyck Harbor, Wide Receiver

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) takes the field during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the weapons that Sellers has by his side is Nyck Harbor, and he never thought about transferring because he trusted the system and what Beamer was building in Columbia. He caught a glimpse of it last year and even more this year because South Carolina has already logged two straight wins against ranked teams.

Now, he has a chance to build on his last several performances and rewrite a story that was a painful loss for South Carolina last season: the 31-30 defeat. In that matchup, he played a massive role in building a huge 27-point lead, taking it to 30-3 at halftime. He finished the day with three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown but couldn't flip the outcome.

With improved route running and the ability to track the football, he will definitely test the A&M secondary, which has struggled lately. His speed is special, but his height and ability to pile up yards after the catch make him a weapon to circle on. If the defense can find ways to limit his all-around athleticism and explosiveness, it should slow down the South Carolina offense, so watch how that connection plays out as the game rolls on.

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