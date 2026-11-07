Texas A&M Faces an Unusual Twist Ahead of South Carolina Showdown

Apparently, Texas A&M has become the SEC’s preferred homecoming guest.

For the second straight road trip, the Aggies will arrive in a college town decorated for somebody else’s celebration. Alabama welcomed its alumni back to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 24 and sent Texas A&M home with a 31-20 loss. Now it’s South Carolina’s turn, with Saturday’s matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium doubling as the Gamecocks’ homecoming.

It’s an odd scheduling coincidence. For an Aggies team still searching for its first road victory, it also feels like a rather cruel joke.

A Familiar, Unfriendly Welcome for Texas A&M

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks students rush the field following their win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams-Brice Stadium rarely needs an excuse to get loud. At its best, it’s among the SEC’s more uncomfortable places to visit, and Texas A&M has experienced that firsthand. The Aggies lost 44-20 in Columbia in 2024, a game that began with South Carolina jumping ahead 14-0 and ended with Texas A&M’s hopes of an SEC title basically in the gutter. They also lost 30-24 in Columbia in 2022.

Homecoming brings alumni, festivities and more reasons for the place to be packed. Whether it actually changes anything on the field is another question. A Saturday in Columbia was going to be loud regardless of what was printed on the promotional calendar.

The Gamecocks have supplied their own reasons for fans to show up. Shane Beamer’s team has won three straight, beating Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma to climb to 5-3 and No. 21 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. LaNorris Sellers is coming off a five-touchdown performance in Norman, giving South Carolina some real momentum as it heads into the stretch run of the season.

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Texas A&M, meanwhile, has stumbled to 4-4, with three defeats in three trips away from home.

Texas A&M Needs to Fix Its Own Problems

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those road results have been ugly, to put it mildly.

The Aggies scored six points apiece at LSU and Missouri before putting up 20 at Alabama, where they held a fourth-quarter lead and still walked away with an 11-point defeat after a complete collapse in the final period. Their last three possessions ended in three-and-outs. Nobody needed a homecoming parade to explain that.

Texas A&M had a bye week to sort through the mistakes. Mike Elko has previously shown an ability to get his teams prepared after a week off, but better preparation still has to show up when Marcel Reed drops back and the crowd starts making itself heard.

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. A win would keep Texas A&M moving toward bowl eligibility and, perhaps more importantly, finally give it a road win.

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