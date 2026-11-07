Hitting the road for the second straight game, the Texas A&M Aggies head to the east coast of the nation to pay a visit to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies currently sit at an even .500, with four wins and four losses on the year, still looking for that first win away from Kyle Field that has eluded them for a full year now.

The Gamecocks sit one game above .500 at 5-3, and have gotten the best of the Aggies the past two times that they have hosted them inside the walls of Williams-Brice Stadium.

Round 9: South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles in the backfield against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their most recent contest, the Aggies put up a fight in Tuscaloosa over the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading late in the third quarter 20-17, but a bobbled snap and eventual recovery from the Tide led to back-to-back touchdowns and A&M's demise, 31-20.

South Carolina took care of business in Norman last week, taking down a struggling Oklahoma Sooners team 42-25 behind five total touchdowns by quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

The opening kick is set for 2:00 PM from Williams-Brice, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds in South Carolina, as well as the box score and in-depth observations on what occurs between the sidelines.

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Follow below for live updates, the box score, and observations as the game progresses.

Box Score

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

1 2 3 4 Total Texas A&M South Carolina

Live Updates

Texas A&M wins the coin toss and defers. South Carolina will receive the ball first.

1st Quarter

South Carolina secures a first down on the play, but LaNorris Sellers is sacked by Marco Jones, and the Gamecocks are forced to punt.

Observation: Great pressure early by the rush defense from A&M. If they want to continue to be in this game, this is exactly what they need to do, pressure Sellers.

change of possession

Rueben Owens breaks off a huge 40-yard run to easily get the Aggies into South Carolina territory, but the drive stalls and the team brings on David Olano for a field goal attempt and end up running what looked like a fake with Olano keeping it, but he is stopped well short of the line to gain and the Aggies turn it over on downs.

Observation: Marcel Reed faced pressure on third down and it was another quick throw away from the junior. Tough to say what that fake play was, though.

change of possession

Sellers gets the Gamecocks to midfield and is nearly sacked on third down, and a short completion brings up fourth down and another punt.

Observation: A little more lax on the pass defense this drive, still did a solid job of pressuring Sellers and forcing the short pass on third down to lead to the punt.