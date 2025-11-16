3 Texas A&M Players Had Career Games in Win Over South Carolina
To this point in the season, no team has found out the winning combination to best Texas A&M football. Home-field advantages, blocked punts and All-American competition have all looked to be the difference maker, and thus far all have failed.
And against South Carolina, the Aggies proved that not even a 27-point lead was enough to keep them from bouncing back as they shut out the Gamecocks in the second half for the greatest comeback in school history.
Credit is due all around, from head coach Mike Elko's composure to the resilience of quarterback Marcel Reed, not to mention the help they were given by wide receivers KC Concepcion and Ashton Bethel-Roman, whose career-best days helped Reed lead the Aggies back.
No Place Like Home
A month-long hiatus from Kyle Field brought A&M fans in droves to yell alongside the 12th Man, bringing the fifth-largest crowd to watch the Aggies take on the Gamecocks. But the relief to see A&M play in person after so long quickly became a sense of dread as South Carolina took a 30-3 lead into halftime.
Some may not have believed in the comeback opportunity, but the entire A&M program was not one of them. Coming out in the third quarter, the Aggies were given a task that 286 teams had failed to do in the past 20 years, which was storming back from a four-score game.
It would be no small task, but Reed established a connection with his two wide receivers after an abysmal first half, taking the top off the defense time and time again to give the Aggies a shot at victory.
Bethel-Roman hauled in a 39-yarder to put the Aggies within two scores, while Concepcion continued to pick up critical passes to keep the drives rolling. Additionally, the former turned a short pass into a 76-yard gain while Reed finished the job with a touchdown throw to tight end Nate Boerkircher.
Reed turned the page on what was the worst half of his young career and made the 108,000-plus Aggie faithful realize what he brings to the table. The Nashville, Tennessee native passed for almost 300 yards in the second half to pair with three touchdown passes as he kept his composure in the pocket and played a turnover-free half.
While there are surely things to dislike about the Aggies' first half performance, such an astonishing comeback effort has made the college football world see that A&M truly can win in whatever situation it is thrown in.