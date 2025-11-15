The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Historic Comeback Win Over South Carolina
To say Texas A&M football had a roller coaster of a Saturday morning would not nearly do justice to the whirlwind of emotions that travelled through the fifth-largest crowd in Kyle Field history. There were moments where all hope seemed lost, while there were others that truly exemplified the new A&M under head coach Mike Elko.
Just hours before kick off, it was announced Elko would be signing a massive contract extension to remain at the helm of the Aggies program for at least six years. It was an opportunity to pummel a lesser Southeastern Conference foe to celebrate a great year and momentous occasion, but what followed was far from what A&M had anticipated.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were adamant to put a detour on the Aggies' path to the College Football Playoff, but despite their 27-point lead, A&M found a way to win 31-30 in a way that was good, bad and ugly.
The Good: SEC teams are now 1-286 when trailing by 27 points or more in the past 20 years
Typically, when a team has a four-score lead coming out of halftime, they are almost predestined to seize victory. In fact, since 2004, no SEC team has come back from such a deficit, as the record to that point was 0-286.
Expect now, of course, that record is 1-286.
Elko worked his intermission magic once again, and the Gamecocks had no match to the physicality the Aggies possessed. Four straight touchdown drives finally caught up to the South Carolina lead, while the A&M defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Comebacks like these rarely happen in college football; in fact, it had never been done before in College Station. Until today.
The Bad: The A&M kicking situation
Such an astonishing comeback victory can quickly overshadow some lingering problems for A&M, but kicking is not one that can easily be swept under the rug. While he is due for credit of not missing any extra points, kicker Randy Bond has continued to struggle as the Aggies' starting kicker, missing two kicks, one of which was a 24-yard chip shot.
Bond's misses make the point-after attempts seem like game-winning field goals, as the stadium was near silent as he attempted each one. The Aggies' inconsistency at the kicker position has not yet come back to bite them, but they would be wise to proceed with caution as Bond finds his way back to his old self.
The Ugly: The validity of winning the turnover battle against A&M
It goes without saying most of the time in football: win the turnover battle, and win the game. Logically, it makes sense. If a defense steals a chance for an offense to score, then surely that would equate to winning football games.
However, nothing was normal about Saturday's competition.
The Aggies gave the Gamecocks the ball four times on offense, with two fumbles and two interceptions, looking to doom their perfect season. But the A&M defense is going through a revival, and surrendered under 150 yards in the second half.