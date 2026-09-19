3 X-Factors For Texas A&M When It Faces Kentucky

Week 3 of the college football season is quickly approaching, and Texas A&M will clash with Kentucky at Kyle Field.

These two programs last squared off in 2018, so it's been a minute since they've faced each other. Since then, head coach Mike Elko has taken over the program, and Will Stein is now the head coach for the Wildcats.

A lot has changed since that 20-14 overtime win for the Aggies, including what the roster looks like. The Wildcats have built one of the nation's most stacked transfer rosters and will have to figure out how to stop explosive plays from these three X-factors, who are hungry for a huge game.

Terry Bussey, Wide Receiver

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Terry Bussey (6), and wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two weeks of the season, Terry Bussey has registered seven receptions for 92 yards. Last year, his first two games saw him catch five passes for just 60 yards. Obviously, he wants to increase his catch total this weekend against Kentucky, and he does.

Quarterback Marcel Reed had a great connection with Bussey last season, posting 18 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown. Expect offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to draw up creative play calls that give the two more chances to connect and make the opposing defense struggle to figure out who to cover with so much depth at receiver.

No doubt that with the vertical speed he offers and the separation he can create, it's a much busier day for the Timpson, Texas native. He knows how to locate the football with his solid route running and eye vision, so keep an eye on No. 6.

Rueben Owens, Running Back

The El Campo product, Reuben Owens, has been taking a lot of reps as the No. 1 running back, and in two games, he has already piled up 27 carries for 112 yards. His first touchdown of the season came against Arizona State in the red zone for a two-yard score as he never gave up on the play with his footwork.

It is still a work in progress for him and the offensive line to really blossom, as the run game has been a little quiet this past week. Owens knows that and doesn’t let the noise bother him.

This weekend is a breakout week for the run game to make its mark and show it starts with Owens, who will be an explosive player out of the backfield, using his burst and acceleration. The offensive line will be more comfortable, create more running lanes for Owens to change gears, and hold up to let Owens be the safety valve Reed uses early and often.

Marcus Ratcliffe, Safety

A&M’s top defensive player last week was the Chula Vista, California native, who posted seven total tackles, three solo tackles, and four assists. He’s been pretty consistent through his first couple of games and has helped the secondary shut down the pass and run.

He’s recently been named a semifinalist for the 2026 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and the Allstate Good Works Team, as well as the Wuerffel Foundation. His good work is getting more attention, and Kentucky will try to avoid an afternoon where his leadership shows.

Ratcliffe is one of the anchors of the defense and has shown great vision and communication on the field, which has made a big difference. He has solid versatility, field awareness, and a notable frame, which will show on Saturday when he once again showcases why he is a highly sought-after NFL prospect.

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