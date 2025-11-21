4 Players for Texas A&M Aggies to Watch vs. Samford
The Texas A&M Aggies have one more game at Kyle Field in the 2025 season, coming this Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs at 11:00 AM.
Texas A&M comes into the contest with a perfect 10-0 record and fresh off of a masterful 27-point comeback over the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend in front of the home fans to preserve their undefeated record.
Samford comes to College Station with a record nearly the exact opposite of their opponents, only 1-10 on the year with their lone victory coming against the Virginia Military Institute.
Players to Watch from Samford
As the Aggies look to stay undefeated during the 2025 season, here are some players that Mike Elko and the rest of the Texas A&M personnel need to keep an eye on this upcoming Saturday.
Brady Stober and Qunicy Crittendon, Quarterbacks
The Bulldogs seem to have been rolling with a dual-quarterback game plan for the majority of the 2025 season, with Stober and Crittendon leading the way under center.
Stober seems to be the more well-rounded option for the team at first glance, but Crittendon leads the team with 1,626 passing yards compared to Stober's 1,240, and the latter just barely edges out the former in passing touchdowns, seven to six.
However, they each have that many interceptions as well, so for every touchdown scored by the Bulldogs on Saturday, expect a pick thrown as well.
Calvin Jones, Wide Receiver
For the astronomically bad season the Bulldogs have had, wideout Calvin Jones has provided a silver lining for the team with his receiving abilities, catching 59 yards for 652 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games.
Their last game against Austin Peay was one of his best of the season, catching a season-high 10 passes for 117 yards.
His game against Wofford saw his season-high in yards, with 126 and a touchdown coming from nine receptions, and his game against Western Carolina saw him catch seven balls for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones is easily the biggest receiving threat from the Bulldogs that the Aggies need to look out for on Saturday.
Donovan Grayson, Defensive End
He may not be Cashius Howell himself, but Grayson has been the equivalent for the Samford defense, leading the way with seven sacks and also recording 39 tackles on the year.
Half of those sacks came during the game against Wofford, a 3.5-sack day for the edge rusher.
The Aggies and Bulldogs kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 11:00 AM.