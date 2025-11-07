Mike Elko Raves About 'Unmatched' Energy of Kyle Field
College football stadiums are some of the most erratic and rowdiest settings that one can ever find themselves in, the school spirit running strong in the fans and the students of the university, both former and current.
Some of these stadiums can hold upwards of 100,000 people, causing the already chaotic atmosphere to spiral into straight pandemonium, which can make for a nightmarish experience for the visiting teams.
One stadium that many would agree epitomizes this is the home of the Texas A&M Aggies, Kyle Field, which also happens to be the largest stadium in the state of Texas.
"It's An Unbelievable Feeling"
The energy of the 102,000 fans in attendance that make up the "12th Man" is hard to ignore, especially when you're the home team that is the beneficiary of said energy, and if anyone knows a thing or two about it, it's Texas A&M's head coach Mike Elko.
"When you get down to the bottom of that tunnel, there's an energy and an electricity in the air that is really, it's just unmatched," Elko said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's an unbelievable feeling leading that group out, and you feel especially good when you know the group that is behind you is going to go out and play the way that they're capable of and lay it all on the line and have your back."
"It's a really good time right now to be a Fightin' Texas Aggie, there's really no doubt about it."
Many would agree that Elko nailed it home with that last statement, as the Aggies have been unstoppable in 2025 both home and away, but in front of the crowd in College Station has featured some of the team's best work in the campaign, which has led to the team's 8-0 record through as many games, scoring an average of 33.4 points per game in the five games they've played at Kyle Field.
Through Mike Elko's first dozen home games as the head coach, the team is 10-2, their only losses coming in the beginning and end of the regular season last year against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas Longhorns, respectively.
The Aggies won't be back in front of the home crowd until next weekend when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if anything should be known about the Texas A&M fanbase, it's how well they travel, and look no further for proof of that than the absolute takeover of Tiger Stadium that the fanbase performed during the Maroon and White's dominant 49-25 win over LSU.