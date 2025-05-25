4-Star Class of 2026 Linebacker Names Texas A&M Aggies In Final 5 Teams
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies could be on the verge of putting another piece of the 2026 team puzzle into place.
Kenneth Goodwin III, a linebacker out of Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrence, CA, told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he had narrowed his collegiate selection down to five schools, and will choose amongst them on July 1 of this year.
The quintet of teams in Goodwin's rotation are the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and SMU Mustangs, the latter three all qualifying for the College Football Playoff last season.
Goodwin spoke with On3 about his relationship with the coaching staff for the Oregon Ducks, who would geographically be the closest of his decisions, after an official visit to Eugene earlier last month.
"I feel great with the connection that I have with the Oregon coaching staff. Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi have a great background with Coach Lanning being the defensive coordinator at Georgia whenever they won the national championship," Goodwin said. "So I know that they can utilize me and utilize my position, so that's good."
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Goodwin is currently the no. 28-ranked linebacker in the class of 2026, and the no. 32-ranked player in the state of California in the same class.
As a sophomore in 2023, Goodwin totaled 40 total tackles and six sacks in eight games played.
Should Taurean York decide to play with Texas A&M for his senior year in the 2026 season, this would give Goodwin a key role model to follow after should he choose to bring his talents to College Station when he makes his announcement in just over a month's time.