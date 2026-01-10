Texas A&M Star Confirms Return for 2026

In the modern era of college football, the only thing certain about next year's roster is the uncertainty of retaining even the most prolific starters. With opportunities making blips along players' radars via the transfer portal, it's not so certain that all starters will be as eager to return to their original commitment.

However, that will not be the case for Texas A&M football and its star running back Rueben Owens II, who confirmed on X that he will be returning to College Station in search of a championship run. A nice, plain, and simple message was shared by the El Campo native, and that's all A&M fans need to know to get some peace of mind.

Owens, a former five-star and Louisville commit, flipped to the Aggies at the last moment and has been one of the Southeastern Conference's best thus far. Now in 2026, he is slated to be the No.1 guy deep in the heart of Aggieland.

Let’s run it Back! 👍🏾 — Rueben Owens ll (@ii_rueben) January 10, 2026

Run It Back, Running Back

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs against Louisiana State Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) and defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While incumbent starter Le'Veon Moss has dealt with injury for the better part of two seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft this past offseason, Owens has been stepping up for Moss as the Aggies starting running back for the majority of 2025.

After suffering a season-ending injury of his own in 2024, Owens burst back on the scene with an admirable 639 yards this year despite not being the No. 1 guy heading into the beginning of the season. He also added 130 yards through the air, which always seemed to come in the most clutch moments of the game.

Owens ran the ball for five scores, including a two-touchdown effort against rival Arkansas to silence a comeback bid for the Razorbacks. His best overall yardage game came against Mississippi State, where he exploded for 142 yards on the ground and even added a 19-yard catch.

Now heading into what might be his final collegiate season, Owens will have Texas-sized expectations as the Aggies' starting running back and will have to lead a strong unit if they are to compete for a championship.

The running back depth of the Maroon and White has always been one of their strong suits and now it's time for Owens to be the workhorse back that will take the brunt of hits, touchdowns and hopefully glory. After all, what's a supporting cast without its lead actor directly at center stage?