Aggies Land Talented LB From Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies had an unfortunate end to the season, leaving fans in disappointment after their season ended on a two-game losing streak, including losses to their bitter rivals and in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Despite that, and despite losing key members of their defense for the 2026 season, the Aggies aren't just rolling over. They are using the transfer portal to reload and have now landed a talented linebacker in TJ Smith from Houston Christian, he announced on X.

Smith marks the 18th player to announce they are transferring to College Station, and gives head coach Mike Elko the number two-ranked class according to On3's transfer portal index rankings.

Staying in Texas

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Smith was a talented linebacker coming out of high school, ranked as a three-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, California. In three seasons there, he finished with 211 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. His senior season was his highlight year, totaling 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks, in just six games.

He would commit to the Houston Christian Huskies, a member of the Southland Conference. He would play just two seasons there, but would make the most of his time, seizing an early opportunity to earn playing time. He would play in 22 games, and finish his two seasons with 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.

It was his most recent season that put Smith on the map and launched his career, leading him to College Station. He would finish the season with 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection in 12 games. He would finish the year with two games of seven tackles, both career highs during his time with the Huskies.

While the Aggies had a clear need for depth at the linebacker position, this was also a personal move for Smith. He will have a year of experience in Elko's system before his brother, and the number two defensive line recruit in the country, Myels Smith, joins him on campus as a 2027 recruit.

Smith joins Ray Coney as the second linebacker to commit to the Aggies this cycle, and both will be left to fill a void by Taurean York, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The transfer portal opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.