4-Star OT Commits to Texas A&M Aggies After Texas Longhorns Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies have added another notable talent to their 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough, who chose the Aggies over a final five that also included the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers.
A product of Clearwater, FL., Roseborough, who stands at 6-4, 285 pounds, is the No. 26 overall player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports' rankings.
“Next chapter: College Station. Let’s build something special. GigEm!," Roseborough told Fawcett.
Roseborough also received offers from programs like Michigan, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland and many more.
He took official visits recently to Texas (June 13), Texas A&M (June 5) and Florida State (May 30).
Roseborough now joins a Texas A&M 2026 class that features four-star talents like cornerback Victor Singleton, tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., quarterback Helaman Casuga and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, cornerback Camren Hamiel, kicker Asher Murray and wide receiver Mike Brown.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Roseborough could eventually bring some versatility to the offensive line for a potential title contender.
"Active offensive lineman with the build, power and tenacity to make a difference in the run game," Ivins wrote. " ... Projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff hopeful that should offer some inside-outside versatility when he arrives at the school of his choice.
Roseborough also received snaps on defense, totaling 65 tackles and five sacks combined over the last two seasons.
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.