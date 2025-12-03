5 Under the Radar Signings for Texas A&M

In the blink of an eye, the Texas A&M football regular season is complete, and National Signing Day is upon the nation. Head coach Mike Elko has developed a top-10 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, and there are plenty of hidden gems buried within a deep collection of signees.

As folks would imagine, top recruits such as defensive back Brandon Arrington and defensive lineman Tristian Givens steal the show, but more often than not, three-star or lower recruits can make a slam-dunk impact.

Look no further than current linebacker and two-time team captain Taurean York, who has worked his three-star status coming out of Temple High School into a preseason second-team All-American selection as he plays what might be his last season in College Station. With that said, let's take a look at some signees who have flown under the radar.

Asher Murray, Kicker (Shreveport, LA)

The next generation of Aggie kicking starts with kicker Asher Murray, who has traded his Yellow Jacket for Maroon and White. Coming out of C. E. Byrd High in Shreveport, Louisiana, Murray has the opportunity to make an instant impact in College Station after the A&M kicking unit has been struggling mightily in 2025.

He has had a remarkable junior campaign, as he was successful on 44-of-47 extra points and 12-of-14 field goals, including a tie for Byrd's school record with a 56-yarder against Benton. The Southeastern Conference is a totally different monster, but look for Murray to possibly start in his first season.

Mike Brown, Wide Receiver (Houston, TX)

It's fitting that an A&M legacy player is a product of none other than Legacy High in Houston, and such is the case with wide receiver Mike Brown. The son of former first-round NFL draft pick and A&M linebacker Reggie Brown, the younger Brown has Maroon and White in his veins already, and has finally put pen to paper on Wednesday.

A three-star recruit, Brown brings speed and slick moves to the A&M program, which he can use to dance around the field and pick up valuable yards after the catch. Brown will be sitting behind a handful of talented wide receivers, but with a strong work ethic and hardwork, there's a high chance to see him break out when the time is right.

Kaeden "KK" Johnson, ATH (Missouri City, TX)

A pass-catching, ball-throwing hybrid, athlete Kaeden "KK" Johnson brings versatility and plug-and-play ability anywhere on offense. A Fort Bend Marshall product, Johnson is the second Aggie in recent memory to come out of this high school, as Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane spent his prep time with the Buffaloes.

A towering 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Johnson is slated to fit any offensive scheme that he is thrown into. His father, Spencer Johnson, was an Auburn defensive lineman and NFL veteran, so with the younger Johnson arriving in Aggieland, the NFL roots run deep.

Samuel Roseborough, Offensive Line (Clearwater, FL)

The "Maroon Goons" have flexed their muscle throughout the 2025 regular season, and now they have a new addition to the fold. Interior offensive lineman Samuel Roseborough is one of the latest signees to the 2026 class, and the Aggies will likely need his skills with many starters set to depart in the next offseason.

A native of Clearwater, Florida, Roseborough is part of a cross-country recruiting cycle that is riddled with talent all across the board. Physicality is necessary in creating a great unit in the trenches, and at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, this young man can develop into the next A&M starting lineman.

Jermaine Kinsler, Defensive Line (Ocala, FL)

Last and certainly not least, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler is a towering force in the trenches. Another product out of the state of Florida, Kinsler measures out at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, where he has used his size and agility to wrap up quarterbacks all acorss the Sunshine State.

Fluctuating between a three and four-star recruit on the three major recruiting websites, Kinsler pays little mind to stars but rather the opportunity to prove himself on the field. A&M has a strong track record of producing defensive linemen in recent years, and keep an eye out for Kinsler to be the next.