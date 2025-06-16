Texas A&M Aggies Five-Star Target Cancels Official Visit to SEC Foe
2026 five-star prospect Lamar Brown is no stranger to College Station. He took a pair of visits in the spring and then made another one over the weekend. However, this recent one was the most important as the Texas A&M Aggies hosted him for his official visit.
The Aggies joined the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas Longhorns as the teams to host Brown for an official visit this summer. Texas A&M was supposed to be his second-to-last visit before he announced his commitment on July 10th. However, plans changed on Sunday as he wrapped up his visit to College Station.
As first reported by ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Brown announced he will no longer take his official visit to the LSU Tigers next weekend. Instead, it seems Brown is focused on his upcoming decision, and judging by the cancellation of his visit to Baton Rouge, LSU is now out of contention.
Which would leave Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami as the only three contenders remaining. Yet, it seems that the Aggies are in a good position to land him. Texas A&M was already viewed as the leader in his recruitment heading into his official visits, and now the visit seems to further confirm that.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana, which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
While his decision is still set for July 10th as of now, the cancellation of his visit to LSU does make you wonder if those plans could still change. Especially if the five-star prospect already knows where he is going to commit.
The Aggies already have three defensive linemen in their 2026 class. That includes two edge rushers in Jordan Carter (four-star), and Samu Moala (four-star), and a defensive lineman in Jermaine Kinsler (four-star). If they were to land Brown, he'd be the proverbial cherry on top of what is already a strong class.