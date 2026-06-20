5 Players On The Citadel That Texas A&M Fans Need To Know About For 2026 Matchup

Zoning in on the noteworthy playmakers on any football team ahead of a matchup is something every program does.

For head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M, it will want to know plenty about what these five stars on The Citadel are capable of doing and will want to study film to identify the best way to execute on the field in live action.

The Bulldogs have several high-caliber players who will make their names known, and at Kyle Field, arguably the biggest stage they’ll play on all season, they will want to quiet the critics. For the Aggies to avoid the upset, these are participants that they’ll need to limit to walk away with a victory.

Quentin Hayes, Quarterback

`Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) tackles The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Quentin Hayes (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is still unclear what the Citadel plans to do at the quarterback position, but based on last season, the leader who could win the position is Quentin Hayes, who has experience playing for this program under head coach Maurice Drayton.

Hayes is a native of Enterprise, Alabama, and started in six of the 10 games he appeared in. In the games he appeared in, he recorded 897 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 58 of 92 attempts and showed off his mobility.

His footwork is impressive, allowing him to maneuver in and out of the pocket, and he has the arm to sling the ball downfield with ease. He rushed for 683 yards with seven touchdowns, so that might mean trouble. A&M’s defense has plenty of players to target, but Hayes is at the top of the list.

Cooper Tankersley, Quarterback

If Hayes is not the starter, there is a good chance that Tankersley gets the nod to give it a try against a tough and physical defense that will want to defend its home field. Tankersley does not have the experience that Hayes does, but that doesn’t mean he cannot run an offense hungry to pull off the upset.

The Greensville, South Carolina native did not see any action in the 2023 or 2024 season but saw limited action in 2025. He has the arm strength and muscle to power through traffic and has the potential to see some time if the chains are not getting moved. Watch for his name to possibly be involved.

Nick Mirabella, Defensive Back

One of the key returners on the Bulldogs' defense is Nick Mirabella, who played in all 12 games last season. He logged eight total tackles, including a career-high four tackles and a sack, versus South Carolina. He found a way to create a turnover against Furman and got two tackles in that contest.

Mirabella will be one of the stars of the defense, knowing the ins and outs of how the defensive coordinator likes to operate his system, which might help when he is in coverage. He is likely to be paired against one of the toughest wide receiver rooms in the country, so expect him to stay busy and be a voice.

Chris Benton, Defensive Lineman

Another name of the defensive side of the football is Chris Benton, who might give the A&M offensive line some trouble with his size and muscle. He is listed as a six-footer and has tremendous strength that he uses to his advantage.

In 2023, he was a SoCon All-Freshman, followed by two solid seasons in 2024 and 2025, during which he was heavily involved in helping the defense find stops and win ballgames. Benton posted 2 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 10 total tackles in 2024. He also forced a fumble.

There is also the past season, when he appeared in 11 games, piling up 7 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. His notable games came against VMI, Samford, and ETSU, where he showcased his effectiveness collapsing the pocket and creating turnovers. Watch for Benton to impact the game any way he can.

Jay Graves-Billips, Wide Receiver

Whoever is awarded the job of operating The Citadel offense at quarterback will have a star who is super reliable down the field and will be a surprise all season. Graves-Billips has nice hands that can make highly contested catches, even with his size, and is a great runner. He showcases his speed in his route running and has seen key success in finding open space to move the chains. This past season, he logged 34 receptions for 395 yards with two touchdowns. A&M’s secondary will face a challenge.

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