Texas A&M DB Julio Humphrey’s Patience Pays Off as He Finds His Comfort Zone

As with any transfer, Julio Humphrey's arrival at Texas A&M included an adjustment period.

After coming over from Georgia, Humphrey found himself learning a defensive scheme that was entirely different from what he had known in Athens. The techniques, responsibilities, and terminology were all part of a learning curve.

Now, at a press conference on the third day of fall camp, Humphrey shares that his intentions are to see the field much more than he previously had. With high expectations from coaches and the national media. Humphrey shared his progression and how he intends to get more playing time.

Adjusting to a New Scheme

A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson's helmet prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humphrey said the differences between Georgia and Texas A&M were noticeable from the moment he arrived, particularly when it came to technique.

“When I came in, it was a lot of different things that I did compared to Georgia, like backpedaling. We never backpedaled at Georgia. Different scheme stuff that I had never seen before.”

Rather than allowing those schematic differences to slow his progress, Humphrey focused on learning the system and becoming more comfortable with his newfound responsibilities under his new head coach, Mike Elko.

That work began to show as the season progressed. Humphrey explained that there was a time around December or January when things finally began to click, and the adjustments he had been making began to translate onto the field when given the opportunity.

“Once I started picking everything up, probably around December, January, everything started to show... I knew about around this time, come back next year, I knew I’d be where I’m at right now.”

By winter, Humphrey had already begun to believe that if he continued putting in the effort to learn the Elko-curated playbook, he would eventually find himself in a position to contribute to the program's success at a higher level.

Humphrey has spent much of his recent time working at the boundary corner position, giving him valuable repetitions at a foreign position, but one where he is becoming increasingly comfortable.

"When I came in, I was competing and everything, but... I’ve been playing boundary the whole entire spring, and I’ve been playing boundary the whole fall camp. “I feel pretty good in the boundary, getting my hands on receivers.”

For Humphrey, his transformation and evolution as an Aggie have been about more than simply learning a new defense. It has been about trusting the overall process, relying on Elko's vision, staying patient and allowing the work to eventually show.

After spending much of his first year adjusting to a new environment, Humphrey now enters the 2026 season with a better understanding of what is expected of him and the confidence of knowing exactly what to do at any point in time in the "Wrecking Crew" secondary.

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