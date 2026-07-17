5 Reasons To Believe Texas A&M Can Exceed Expectations

Texas A&M is embracing a new chapter of its football program as it enters the 2026-27 season under head coach Mike Elko.

Last season, the Aggies finished with an 11-2 record and a 7-1 record in the SEC. Expectations were definitely met, and this season there is plenty of belief among the fanbase that this new group can replicate what last year’s roster did.

The Maroon and White made the College Football Playoff for the first time, and although it fell short of the mark, plenty of confidence surrounds this unit that better things are coming if it puts the work in and executes the way it needs to. Belief is an immense part of why this team can exceed expectations, and this is exactly why.

Marcel Reed’s Return

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest announcements after this past season was that quarterback Marcel Reed would return for another year in Aggieland. Not every playoff team is lucky to get a quarterback back after punching a ticket to the postseason, but A&M was fortunate to have him back under center.

This decision makes a huge difference because he is one of the veterans on the offense who has experienced the highs and the lows over the past two years and has had the coaching staff by his side throughout his journey.

He helped lead a comeback against LSU at home and pulled off a remarkable victory in Tiger Stadium. He helped secure a massive road win at South Bend against a ranked team, something the program had lacked over the years. There was even an enormous comeback at Kyle Field against South Carolina.

All of those experiences make a difference going into this season, and they factored into why multiple players wanted to return. He’s got the mobility, the arm strength, the discipline. It was also because of his leadership, his maturity, and the chemistry that is radiating that this is shaping up to be the year A&M can bring home a title.

Wide Receiver Depth

It’s a stacked room and appears to be one of the most dangerous ones out there.

A couple of those stars that wanted to remain in this system and run it back were Ashton Bethel-Roman and Mario Craver, who combined for over 1,000 yards last year. That helps boost a new-look offense that was taken over by Holmon Wiggins after the departure of Collin Klein.

Not every team in the SEC or the rest of college football is able to retain last year's production, but the Aggies were able to, and it definitely helps to have the familiarity of working with Reed and knowing the playbook.

When two stars know what it feels like to take a loss at home in the playoffs, there’s even more fuel to write the next chapter and find ways to elevate this team to the next level.

Don’t forget Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton joined the party and also wants to go on a deep run in the playoffs after a loss as well. Between the three, there will be plenty of scoring as all three combined for 19 touchdowns and 125 receptions. Defenses will struggle to limit all of them from finding in the open window.

Stacked Running Back Room

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No more Le’Veon Moss. No more Amari Daniels. That equals more Rueben Owens Ⅱ. More Jamarion Morrow. More Tiger Riden Jr.

All of those men were a part of the five-headed monster last season, a term that this running back room went by that relied heavily on rotation and depth. This season, that will carry over to the next group working with running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

Owens Ⅱ is expected to be the leader of the group as the No.1, followed by more competition in practice, but this tight-knit group knows this offense doesn’t flow without everyone’s contribution and support. It’s there this year with the speed, vision and balance all ready to compete on Saturday.

Between the three playmakers mentioned on this year’s roster, a total of 173 carries were recorded from last season, with more than 860 yards registered. Each one has experience working with Reed, knows how to be explosive, and has patience. That proof should bring more understanding and belief about this unit going into the fall.

Heavy Defense

Every year the Aggies have had Elko as head coach, the defense has been one of the most impressive units in college football. There are plenty of NFL prospects from A&M who have been drafted and gone on to do great things for other teams. This season should be no different.

There’s a secondary that has plenty of core players who have been with this program for a while now, like Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks, Dezz Ricks, and Bryce Anderson. There’s also a strong returning group upfront that includes DJ Hicks, T.J. Searcy and Marco Jones who are all set to have intriguing seasons. Don’t forget Daymion Sanford, who is out to begin the year but is expected to return at some point during the season.

With a strong transfer class, those players are shaping up to be a dominant defense ready to create more turnovers and shut down the run and passing game. Watch out for the “Wrecking Crew” to make a significant difference.

Belief

There is plenty of belief within this program that this team can achieve its goals and be where it wants to be come late November, into December, and into January.

Last year was the stepping stone to what Elko & Co. envisioned, and after rebuilding the roster following the loss of several key stars, the offense and defense have been revamped and are in the best hands it could ask for.

Reed is back. A handful of talented weapons in the running back and wide receiver room are back. Defensively, there are plenty of disruptors who are hungry to take the field, quick, disciplined, and tackling machines. A&M also has a new kicker that will take over duties.

It’s a winning culture down in Aggieland, and it is in better shape than it has looked in years because of how much the fanbase, the athletics department, and Elko have poured into these athletes. Without that, along with the history and tradition of this program, there wouldn’t be this conversation surrounding why this bunch is set to exceed expectations.

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