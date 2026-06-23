5-Star Texas A&M Target Announces Commitment Date, Finalists

Texas A&M has added more than just depth through the 2027 recruiting class; the Aggies are searching for stars. Four offensive linemen have committed to the program, including two players currently rated as five-star recruits by Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

The Aggies might not be done. Five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien, one of A&M’s top unsigned targets, announced his commitment date and five finalists. The Aggies are on watch as the blue-chip offensive lineman prepares to announce his next destination.

Albert Simien Includes Texas A&M in Top 5 Ahead of Commitment Date

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Simien is not just one of the highest-rated offensive linemen in the country but is a top-10 player overall, according to Rivals. He is one of the most coveted uncommitted players, with offers from blue-blood programs that have been aggressive for his attention.

The final weekend for official visits has passed, and Simien took four official visits: LSU, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The next dead period has approached, and with communication quieting down, Simien is taking control.

Ready to make his decision, Simien set his commitment date for Friday, June 26. Five teams were named finalists, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, with Ole Miss added to the list. He recently took an unofficial visit to Oxford, Miss.

The Aggies have been considered contenders for the star offensive lineman for a while. Rivals insiders Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong logged official predictions that Simien would land with A&M, but those came in September 2025.

With his commitment less than a week away, the anticipation builds. Texas A&M is expected to be among the leaders for Simien, but Notre Dame and LSU are reportedly in the mix as well. Simien's last visit was with the Fighting Irish, who had the opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

How Simien Fits With the Aggies

Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Texas A&M Aggies long snapper Jacob Graham snaps the ball against the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adam Cushing has done an excellent job of recruiting and developing at Texas A&M. In the Class of 2027, the Aggies have commitments from Mark Matthews (No. 5 in Rivals' Industry Ranking), Kennedy Brown (No. 25), Kaeden Scott (No. 191) and DeMarrion Johnson (No. 231).

Simien is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 class. Hailing from Lake Charles, La., he is listed at 6’3” and 295 pounds with impressive length, balance and mobility skills that make him a great fit for the Aggies’ run-heavy scheme.

Like Brown, Simien plays tackle at the high school level for Sam Houston in Louisiana, but he projects as an interior lineman at the college level. Simien is impressive as a run-blocker, especially when he is on the move and reaching the second level.

Texas A&M has produced talented offensive linemen thanks to its investment in the trenches. Four A&M offensive linemen were selected in the 2026 NFL draft, a powerful pitch for an elite lineman like Simien.

With Simien added to the Aggies’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class, the future on the offensive line would be bright. Four-star A&M quarterback commit Jayce Johnson made his pitch to Simien, and his addition would only help the Aggies in pursuit of other talent, like an elite running back, in the Class of 2027.

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