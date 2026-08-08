Texas A&M One Step Away From Landing 5-Star QB

The Texas A&M Aggies are officially a finalist for one of the best quarterbacks in the 2028 recruiting class.

Texas A&M is one of three teams remaining for five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II, per reports from Rivals. The Aggies are joined by LSU and Oregon as the other finalists. He will announce his commitment on Aug. 15.

The Aggies have been viewed as one of the favorites for Tabron in the 2028 cycle. Now that the coaching staff knows they are a finalist for him, securing his commitment means giving his recruitment one last strong push in order to seal the deal over Oregon and LSU.

Texas A&M Has Already Been Predicted to Land Donald Tabron II

Trae Taylor, 16, left, and Donald Tabron II, 16, middle, listen to Donovan Dooley, 40, owner and founder of Quarterback University, lead a drill during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last month, Texas A&M received a prediction from 247Sports to land a commitment from Tabron, signaling that the Aggies appear to have the edge in the recruitment as things stand.

A product of Cass Technical in Detroit, MI., Tabron is the No. 3 overall quarterback and a five-star prospect in the 247's composite rankings. He stands at nearly 6-4, 180 pounds and could still have room to grow.

He's also received offers from other elite programs like Ohio State, Miami, Indiana and Michigan, but Texas A&M has set itself apart from the rest.

Texas A&M Continues to Show Off Elite QB Recruiting Ability

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many college football fans might look at LSU and Oregon as the standard when it comes to developing elite quarterbacks, but yet it's Texas A&M that could end up landing Tabron over both of them. Of course, nothing is official yet.

Texas A&M isn't typically viewed as a "quarterback factory" in the recruiting world. Mike Elko is a defensive-minded coach and it's not like the Aggies have been sending first-round quarterbacks off to the NFL every year.

And yet, Texas A&M continues to be in the running at the very least for some of the best quarterbacks in the country since Elko took over. Along with Tabron, the Aggies were finalists for 2028 five-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence before he committed to Texas.

In the 2027 cycle, Texas A&M already has a commitment from quarterback Jayce Johnson, but the Aggies were also finalists for Trae Taylor, the No. 1 overall passer in the class.

It's clear that Elko and staff are putting themselves in strong position for the nation's best quarterbacks year in and year out.

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