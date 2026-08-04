Top ACC Team Pushing to Flip Five-Star OT Mark Matthews From Texas A&M

Before a critical 2026 season can even begin, the Texas A&M Aggies have already found themselves stacking up wins in big ways, including currently leading the country with the No. 1 overall ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

Head coach Mike Elko has landed commitments from multiple top-100 prospects, with six of the top prospects in the class being from out of state, landing as big statements for the ability the program has to land talent in any corner of the country.

Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews headlines the class for the Aggies, ranked as the No. 4-overall prospect in the country, but the Miami Hurricanes, who are his hometown school and the other option in the running before announcing his commitment, continue to make a push to keep the top player in Florida home for college.

Why Matthews' Flipping Could Spell Trouble for the Aggies

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal at press conference after 27-21 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews was a critical addition for the Aggies, serving as a big piece of their No. 1-ranked class and showing the college football world that while they might have found success last year, that was just the beginning for what the program is looking to become under Elko's reign.

Perhaps one of the most college-ready offensive lineman in the cycle, Matthews stands at 6-foot-5.5, 285 pounds with elite arm length and hand size already. He is a technically-sound blocker that could still use some polishing, but is able to get the most out of frame with power behind his blocks.

Losing Matthews would serve as a big blow for the Aggies, who have been on the losing battle of consecutive recruiting races, losing out on elite cornerback Joshua Dobson to the South Carolina Gamecocks and five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

What We are Hearing About the Recruiting Battle

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews is currently committed to the Aggies and it seems like the situation is not set to change anytime soon, as he believes in what the program is building.

Sources within the program also feel good about their ability to retain him through signing day as well.

The Hurricanes are likely just looking to keep a line of communication open, hoping that if somehting does decide to change his mind, he knows who to call to stay home. They will continue to pursue him through the fall but the Aggies are still the team to beat in this one and have a solid lead in the race.

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