5 Things We Learned About Texas A&M’s Defense This Spring

The Maroon & White Game is behind us, and as spring comes to an end and summer appears over the horizon, we can evaluate what we have learned.

With so much turnover across the Texas A&M Aggies’ roster, there are plenty of important things to learn from the beginning of the offseason. What did we learn between practices, the spring game and coach and player quotes?

5 Things We Learned About the Texas A&M Aggies’ Defense

1. 3 Captains Named on Defense

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Mike Elko clarified after the 2026 Maroon & White Game that he did not pick captains for the upcoming season. Rather, they were selected by the players. “I just read the votes, and you try to find where the lines of separation are,” he said on April 18.

Three of the five captains were defensive players, giving us insight into who has the respect of their peers and who has stepped up as a leader. The three defenders were linebacker Daymion Sanford and safeties Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks.

While the staff has been quiet regarding who is expected to start on Texas A&M’s defense in 2026, this shows three players who could have a really good chance of starting in Week 1

2. Noah Mikhail Could Have a Significant Role

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During the Maroon & White Game, Sanford unfortunately suffered a lower-body injury. Fans will hope that the injury is not that serious, but he was carted off with an air splint. “We’ll figure it out,” Elko said as an update post-game.

One player who will likely play a bigger role if Sanford misses time is second-year linebacker Noah Mikhail. He was a four-star linebacker and top-150 recruit in 2025, according to 247Sports, and stood out in the spring showcase. He had a pick-six and has performed well in practices all offseason.

“He's [Sanford] a one-of-a-kind type of player. Losing someone like that — it's really tough. … We're hoping we can get him back as soon as possible,” Mikhail said after the game. “… Injuries are always going to happen, but I think it's part of the game, and being able to put on a show for the fans and kind of show them a preview into the season is what really matters.”

3. Where Lyle Hemphill Wants To See a ‘Drastic Improvement’

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

First-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill was blunt about Texas A&M’s turnover-forcing woes in 2025: “We need to work on that.”

Despite accruing 43 sacks, which was tied for fourth nationally, the Aggies forced just 11 fumbles and recovered seven (t-48th). The team also caught just three interceptions (t-129th), which contributed to a sub-zero turnover margin (-3, t-118th).

“We did a huge study this offseason in the NFL, the amount of quarterback sacks that turn into quarterback fumbles, strip sacks — I mean, it's unbelievable,” Hemphill said on March 17. “And we've got to get that number increased. That's where we've got to see a drastic improvement in our defense this year.”

4. Transfer Portal Additions Could Make Big Splashes

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane celebrates with defensive lineman Anto Saka after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Anto Saka popped during the team’s spring game, recording a sack and beating Texas A&M’s starting tackles on both ends for big plays. He had 12 career sacks at Northwestern and can contribute significantly along the defensive line.

However, he was not the only transfer portal addition on defense who stepped up. Safety Tawfiq Byard also performed well. He looked physical and could be a tackling machine for the Aggies. He is at his best playing the strong safety role and lining up inside the box, and he could be a Week 1 starter for Texas A&M out of Colorado.

5. True Freshmen Could Be Tested Early

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

While there are no obvious answers for which true freshmen — if any — could be starters on Texas A&M’s defense in 2026, several could be contributors in Year 1. Cornerback Brandon Arrington was tested during the Maroon & White Game, and he held his own and brought an edge to the position.

One player whose timeline could be expedited is Tamarion Watkins, a high school safety who will have a role as a linebacker for Texas A&M. With a 6’3”, 201-pound frame, he had a solid debut in the exhibition game. Due to Sanford’s injury, he could find himself as a member of the linebacker rotation if he does not recover in time for the season.

Elko gave Watkins a shoutout for his play and also mentioned safety Tylan Wilson, a four-star recruit from Mississippi with a multi-sport background, as another standout.