Buy Or Sell 3 More Texas A&M Football 2026 Season Predictions

We are officially knee-deep in the offseason, around the time when narratives about college football teams spread like wildfire. Whether you buy into the narratives and predictions or just wait for midseason production, you still can't miss them.

The Aggies have gotten the same treatment, and the 12th Man, among other college football fans, have turned to things like social media to express their opinions on the matter. There are several things circulating about this Texas A&M team, so we couldn't just stop at three narratives.

Here are three more narratives about Texas A&M over the offseason, and if we truly buy into them, or believe that it is all just noise.

Mike Elko has eliminated Jimbo Fisher's off-field drama

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Verdict: BUY

Jimbo Fisher has officially become history for Texas A&M, and it was solidified last season. Not only do you see his name come up significantly less in the media, but he has been entirely removed from Texas A&M's name in general.

The Aggies said goodbye and good riddance long ago, but have officially moved on now that Mike Elko has not only arrived, but turned the entire program around. Besides the fact that Fisher's contract is being paid off, he is out of sight and mind.

The secondary is completely fixed

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verdict: SELL

Unfortunately, it is impossible to say for sure that the Aggies' secondary has done a 180, especially after only one spring game. It is true that some of the recruits, like Rickey Gibson III and Tawfiq Byard, look like great additions, but there is still so much to be done in the defensive backfield.

Fans are allowed to be hopeful, but until we see significantly better production in the upcoming season, it still seems that maybe Texas A&M has a sore spot in its secondary. With that being said, if Elko can work his defensive magic, the DB room may be on the up and up.

Mario Craver & Isaiah Horton Combine For 2,000 Yards

Isaiah Horton during the Maroon and White spring game | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

This is a strong take, but one that we feel confident in. We have seen both of these stars produce at an extremely high level, and with all things considered, it should be no shock that they are going for 1,000 yards on either side of the offensive line.

Mario Craver, as a wide receiver two, had 917 yards in 2025, and he still has so much room to improve. Isaiah Horton, coming in from Alabama, was the team's leading touchdown guy, but didn't see as many total yards. Though on paper, Horton's 511 yards seem daunting, he will not be utilized in the same way at Texas A&M, and will surely not be the third option like he was at Alabama. These two could easily combine for 2,000 yards if they remain healthy and if Marcel Reed can make offseason adjustments.

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