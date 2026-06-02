Texas A&M Adds Commitment From Elite In-State Linebacker

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, capped off by the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. That season, though, is gone, and now all eyes are on the 2026 season ahead.

For Mike Elko and his staff, who look to dominate on the football field, they are already dominating the recruiting trail, as they currently hold the No. 1 class in the cycle.

That shows no signs of slowing down either, as Aston Whiteside, an in-state linebacker, has announced his commitment to the program, marking the 16th total commitment in the cycle.

Why Whiteside is One of the Elite Linebackers

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

IT's no surprise that the Aggies have been attracting some of the top talent in the class, and while Whiteside might not have the stars that some of his future teammates do, he might be one of the most enticing names in the group. He comes in as the No. 28-ranked linebacker in the class, and the No. 52-ranked prospect from the Lone Star State.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he has a very projectible frame for the next level, and with some added muscle mass, could be a problem for opposing offenses once he gets on campus. He is a modern style linebacker, able to defend the pass well, while also being able to plug a hole and stop the run when needed.

He doesn't whiff on tackle attempts, making him a dependable defender to get a stop when needed. Perhaps more eye-popping, he has gotten reps before at the safety position, making him a true threat against opposing offenses who rely on the pass more than others.

Where Does Whiteside Fit in the Aggies Future

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Aggies have prided themselves on being not only one of the best defenses in the SEC but also in the country. For Elko, that is just part of his vision, and why he has the Aggies as one of the fastest-rising programs in the sport today.

With Whiteside slated to join, that is another option that the Aggies could benefit from in the future. With Ray Coney, Daymion Sanford, and Jordan Lockhart as upperclassmen in the position room, Noah Mikhail is one of the only younger guys left in the group.

More importantly for the Aggies and Whiteside, he is the only linebacker currently committed to the program in this cycle. With another name potentially joining them, there could be an immediate path for him to earn playing time, depending on how he handles stepping on campus.

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