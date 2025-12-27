5 Tight Ends Texas A&M Should Pursue in the Transfer Portal

The 2026 offseason is in full swing for Texas A&M football, and with it comes transfers and NFL Draft declarations. For the tight end position, the Aggies got a taste of both as starting tight end Theo Melin Öhrström and reserve tight end Amari Niblack will play their next year of football elsewhere.

While Niblack shined brightly in limited snaps, Melin Öhrström was slated to be the No. 1 guy for quarterback Marcel Reed, that was until Nebraska transfer Nate Boerkircher earned himself increased reps after catching the game-winner against Notre Dame.

Therefore, the Swedish tight end is looking for a new home next season while Niblack is on the quest for an NFL roster spot. With that in mind, the Maroon and White have an immediate need at the position, so let's take a look at the best five fits in the portal at the moment.

Brody Foley, Tulsa

Nov 22, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Brody Foley (80) runs after a catch against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

A big body tight end from the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa tight end Brody Foley has the right size and skill for a seemless shift into the Southeastern Conference. Entering what will be his redshirt senior season, A&M presents itself as the perfect place to exercise has last year of eligibilty.

Racking up a commendable 528 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Foley had well over double the amount of receiving yards the leading Aggies tight end had this year. Head coach Mike Elko lucked out in bringing in Boerkircher, perhaps another big man from up north could be the answer.

Walker Lyons, USC

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While not nearly the same production as Foley. USC tight end Walker Lyons could excel given the right situation. After two years with the Trojans, Lyons has racked up 259 yards and two touchdowns, but a tight end is not measured just be his receiving threat but also his blocking.

Lyons might not be an all-conference selection should he join the Aggies, but his impact would not go completely unnoticed in the trenches.

Hayden Hansen, Florida

Florida tight end Hayden Hansen (89) runs against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Texas native with amazing size and talent, Florida tight end Hayden Hansen could make a stay in the SEC and join the Aggies for the 2026 season. Measuring at a towering six-foot-eight, Hansen could be the vertical threat that A&M has been lacking.

With 611 receiving yards and five touchdowns through three years in Gainesville, keep an eye of Hansen to possibly join a dynamic offense that has an immediate need for big body pass-catcher.

Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones' tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jaden Harrell (41) defends during the second quarter in the Cy-Hawk Series at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off his most productive season, the departure of Iowa State's head coach may have played a part in Cyclones' tight end Benjamin Brahmer to look for a new home and perhaps an increase in competitive play.

Brahmer hauled in 446 yards and six touchdowns, while working through double-teams and blocking some of the Big 12's toughest defenders. The Aggies are looking for instant impact, which is something that Brahmer can provide from the get-go next season.

Michael Smith, South Carolina

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Michael Smith (20) makes a touchdown reception as Missouri Tigers linebacker Chuck Hicks (30) defends in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The last tight end on this list has perhaps the most hidden talent, though it has yet to be seen in its full force. South Carolina tight end Michael Smith played just two games this season before an injury sidelined him, but maybe a new home is all that is needed to jump start his career.

Measuring in at six-foot-six and 248 pounds, Smith has all that is needed to be a great SEC tight end and at A&M, he could fulfil that destiny to be a talented Power 4 pass-catcher.