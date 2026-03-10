Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Retires From Football

The Texas A&M Aggies will start spring football camp in under two weeks, with the first practice scheduled for March 20 and a first look at the new roster under head coach Mike Elko.

After an 11-1 regular season and the program's first trip to the College Football Playoff, they suffered heartbreak in College Station after falling to the Miami Hurricanes. The Aggies will look to return to that point with a new roster, especially on defense.

However, they will be without one of their reserve depth pieces along the defensive front after defensive tackle Jadon Scarlett retired from football and is no longer part of the Aggies roster, a spokesperson told GigEm247.

Next Man Up

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett lined up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl. | Jadon Scarlett on X

Scarlett was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of Argyle High School, ranked as the 43rd defensive lineman in the country, the 52nd overall recruit in Texas, and the 354th overall in the country, according to Rivals. Originally part of the 2022 recruiting class, he would not join the program until the beginning of 2023.

He was part of the top recruiting class from the cycle, where the Aggies would finish first overall with nine five-star recruits and 19 four-star recruits, including Scarlett. After he decides to step away from football, the Aggies are down to just two players left from the class: Bryce Anderson and Mark Nabou Jr.

Unfortunately for Scarlett, he never saw much time on the field during his time with the Aggies. In his first year in College Station, he only saw time during the Aggies' bowl game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, resulting in a redshirt year.

In 2024, he saw slightly more action, appearing in three games during the season. He played in the non-conference matchup against McNeese and tallied two tackles in the win. He would also see the field against New Mexico State during the season, before playing in his final game of the season against USC in the Las Vegas Bowl at the end of the year.

Scarlett only saw one game this past season, playing against Samford, but only recorded six snaps and finished with a tackle. It brought his career total to three tackles over his three seasons in College Station, across just 27 snaps.

Defensive tackle was a deep position for the Aggies, and Scarlett was stuck behind a log-jam of incredible talent on the Aggies' roster ahead of him. The Aggies will hope to use that talent to find their way back to the College Football Playoff this season and a dominant run in the SEC again.