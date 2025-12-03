The Biggest 2026 Recruiting Misses For Texas A&M Are Clear

Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.

For Texas A&M, there is a ton of motivation and momentum on their side after a tremendous season in Aggieland, and a ton of highly talented recruits now want to join coach Mike Elko, as the program has been trending in the right direction over the last two seasons. Going into the three-day signing period, A&M had 26 commits from 12 different states, shaping up to be one of the best SEC classes.

With a ton of other schools that also have a ton of excellent coaching and facilities, it makes it that much more competitive to snag a few recruits who took a while to decide where they wanted to play collegiate football in the next stage of life.

These are the biggest misses that a ton of 12th Man fans would have loved to see play in the Maroon and white, but will settle for other talented players that the coaching staff feels very comfortable with.

Jonathan Hatton Jr

Hatton is a native of Cibolo Texas, who has been playing football at Cibolo Steele as a running back with a 4-star national average of 95. As it stood going into the day, Hatton was likely to choose Norman, Oklahoma, to join Brett Venables with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Initially, the RB was considering joining the Aggies, where he gave a verbal commitment. Still, after an official visit with the Sooners, something about attending there appealed to him after his summertime visit. On Instagram, he had A&M in his bio but flipped it to an OU jersey. A&M coach Trooper Taylor had been in contact with him, trying to sway his decision, but ultimately, he was hesitant and went with his gut. A&M missed on the stud who ran for at least 1,200 yards in his last three high school seasons.

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster

This one was a long shot for A&M after there were two other schools in the SEC and one from the Big 10, LSU, Alabama and USC competing for Feaster’s expertise. At 6-foot-1, the 180-pound pass catcher is from Desoto, Texas, and was ESPN’s No. 25 overall prospect. Desoto is only 2 hours and 35 minutes from College Station, Texas.

It would've made sense if the dynamic playmaker wanted to come to Aggieland to play with Elko & Co., but there might have been a few factors that went into electing not to play with this offense. The first one could have been that he wanted to play with offensive coordinator Collin Klein, but there was no guarantee that he would stick around with other head coaching vacancies open. Another one could have been who he thought would be under center and slinging him the ball, depending on what QB Marcel Reed decides to do. Finishing out his high school career, Feaster has so far registered 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and 15 touchdowns, with the playoffs still going on.

Bralan Womack

It was up in the air whether A&M would be able to steal the native of Flowood, Mississippi, from Hartfield Academy safety Womack, as he was really interested in other SEC schools such as Auburn and Mississippi State.

He originally committed to Mississippi State on Dec. 1, 2025, with other offers from several SEC, Big 10, ACC, and Big 12 teams. With a lot of coaching carousels happening, it might have crossed his mind a few times, which made his decision tougher. He was the No. 3 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Mississippi, according to ESPN. The 6-foot, 200-pound beast would have been a key addition for an A&M secondary that would appreciate the help.

Born a winner, Womack has several accolades to be proud of, including winning back-to-back state titles in his sophomore and junior seasons, and in his senior year, he was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. His final decision was Mississippi State.