6 Factors That Will Determine Texas A&M's Defensive Ceiling

The Texas A&M Aggies retooled their offense in a major way this offseason while also retaining some important pieces.

Texas A&M brings back quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver while also adding Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton alongside multiple offensive line transfers from within the SEC.

However, while the talent on offense is undeniable, it's the Aggies defense that will likely determine how far Texas A&M goes next season in its pursuit of the program's second-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Here are six factors that will determine whether or not Texas A&M's can reach its peak and what that means for the team moving forward.

Daymion Sanford's Injury Return Timeline

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sanford suffered an unfortunate lower-body injury during the Maroon & White Spring Game and had to be carted off with an air cast. Any time a player can't get off the field under his own power, it usually signals a serious, long-term injury, but Sanford's ailment, though brutal as it was, came at an ideal time that will allow him to see the field at some point next season.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Sanford is expected to miss "at least part" of next season. It's unclear at this point which game would be a target date for Sanford to return, and that could certainly impact Texas A&M's defensive production early in the year.

Had the injury occurred during fall practice, Sanford would likely miss the entire season. Both he and the Texas A&M defense are fortunate that if he were going to suffer a serious injury, at least it happened in the spring.

New Linebackers Stepping Up

With Sanford set to be sidelined to start the year, the Aggies will need other linebackers to step up early in SEC play in order to keep the ship steady on defense.

Texas A&M added a pair of linebackers out of the transfer portal in Ray Coney (Tulsa) and TJ Smith (Houston Christian) but it's possible that Noah Mikhail could have the biggest impact at linebacker until Sanford returns.

Texas A&M fans were spoiled with Tauren York and Scooby Williams at linebacker over the past few seasons, so expect some growing pains early on at that position.

Edge Rusher Transfers

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) celebrates after holding the University of Texas El Paso Miners on downs in the second half at Ryan Field. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Aggies struck gold out of the transfer portal two years ago with Cashius Howell, who is now set to begin his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals

Texas A&M fans should temper expectations that the "next Cashius Howell" is already on the 2026 roster, but there's little doubt that the two new edge transfers Anto Saka (Northwestern) and Ryan Henderson (San Diego State) will still bring elite skill to that position.

If at least one or both of them can finish in the Top 5 in SEC sacks next season, Texas A&M's defense will likely have had a productive year.

Chemistry in the Secondary

Texas A&M lost multiple defensive starters to the NFL Draft, but the Aggies enter 2026 with some important returners that could potentially define the unit's success next season.

The Aggies bring back safeties Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson along with cornerbacks Dezz Ricks, Julio Humphrey and Jordan Shaw. Texas A&M leaned on its roster retention in the seconday and only added two defensive backs out of the portal with cornerback Rickey Gibson III (Tennessee) and safety Tawfiq Byard (Colorado).

On paper, all of this retention might signal a tight-knit secondary that knows how to play with one another, but nothing is guaranteed. The Aggies will have to show early on that the secondary is truly a strength of the defense, something Texas A&M needs if it wants to reach its championship-level goals.

Lyle Hemphill's First Year Growing Pains

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies hired a new defensive coordinator in Lyle Hemphill after Jay Bateman left to take the same role with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Though Elko is the defensive mastermind for Texas A&M, there could be some slight pressure on Hemphill to produce an elite unit during his first year at DC and help the Aggies avoid a potential regression on that side of the ball as they attempt to make it back to the College Football Playoff

If Hemphill and the Texas A&M defense can shake off early-season growing pains and find consistency during the start of SEC play, the Aggies will be in great shape.

Staying Healthy

You don't say?!

It's pretty obvious, but staying healthy will be a strong determining factor in whether or not the Aggies reach the defensive production they are capable of next season.

That can be said for every football team ever, but if injuries start hitting Texas A&M's defense, it will understandably have an impact on Hemphill's unit being able to reach it's full potential.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.