Is Texas A&M Being Underrated Entering 2026?

Why not us?

This is the phrase that the Texas A&M Aggies — in every sport — live by, and the same phrase that took Texas A&M to its first College Football Playoff game in program history. Still, after an extremely impressive 11-2 2025 campaign, the Fightin' Farmers find themselves in little conversation among national elites.

As the 2026 college football season quickly approaches, much of the national conversation surrounding SEC programs has centered on familiar contenders. Texas, for example, has been widely projected as a national championship favorite for the last two years with little production to show for it.

Other programs deemed newsworthy this offseason are LSU, which is generating buzz behind another decent roster and a new head coach, and Ole Miss, which continues to receive attention after establishing itself in the 2025 college football playoff. Lost in many of those conversations, however, is Texas A&M.

Flying Under the Radar

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies aren't entering the season with the same level of hype, but in no way does that reflect their potential. In fact, there is a strong argument that Texas A&M is better than the programs named and is one of the nation's most underrated teams heading into 2026.

After taking over the program, Elko emphasized defensive toughness, player development, and roster balance. Rather than relying solely on recruiting AP Poll rankings, the Aggies have focused on building a complete football team capable of competing over the course of a now-enforced 9-conference-game SEC schedule.

Texas A&M possesses the level of talent that has historically allowed programs to make significant jumps. The Aggies continue to recruit at a high level, and if those upgraded position groups perform as expected, A&M should be equipped to compete with any opponent in the conference.

Another factor contributing to the lack of attention is perception. With so many established SEC storylines, Texas A&M has quietly slipped into the background despite possessing many of the same ingredients as the teams that get all of the headlines. It seems it will take yet another playoff berth for the national media to finally give the Aggies their flowers.

All college football fans beware: dismissing Texas A&M before the season begins may prove to be a grave mistake.

The roster is talented, the coaching staff has established a clear identity, and the overall trajectory of the program continues to point upward with every passing month. While much of the preseason spotlight remains fixed on teams like Texas, Georgia, LSU, and Ole Miss, the Aggies have positioned themselves to challenge that predetermined hierarchy. If everything comes together, Texas A&M could emerge as one of the biggest surprises in the SEC and the nation.

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