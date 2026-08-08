Mike Elko Sees Texas A&M's Culture Taking Another Step Forward

Head coach Mike Elko believes Texas A&M may be entering another important stage in the development of its program.

After leading the Aggies to an 11-win season and their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025, Elko is focused on making sure that consistent excellence becomes the foundation for success rather than a one-year achievement.

For Elko, building a winning program has always been about more than simply putting talented players on the field. Culture, leadership, accountability, and consistency remain central to what he wants Texas A&M to become, and it shows on the field.

Practice Makes Perfect

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko shakes hands with defensive end Marco Jones (10) during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M finished 2025 with one of the best seasons in recent program history, earning a place in the College Football Playoff. However, the Aggies ultimately fell short of their biggest goals after losses to Texas and Miami. Rather than allowing the playoff appearance to be a source of satisfaction, Elko has used it as motivation.

His message to the team has been straightforward: there is still more work to do.

Elko has pointed to Texas A&M's empty trophy case as a reminder that reaching the playoff is not the final destination. The Aggies want to compete for championships consistently, and that requires developing a culture capable of competing for championships in practice.

That mentality is particularly important in 2026. Texas A&M enters the season with strong expectations, but also with a ton of roster turnover after losing starters to the transfer portal and sending 10 players to the NFL Draft. The challenge for Elko is to maintain the identity and culture of the program as new faces land in College Station.

The growing belief around the program shows that Elko's mentality is beginning to resonate. Texas A&M is recruiting at a high level and building greater stability within the locker room. The culture is about creating habits that can keep them competing near the top of the SEC.

For Elko, taking another step forward means refusing to settle for a playoff berth. The Aggies have already experienced the College Football Playoff; now the challenge is to turn that momentum into the program standard.

If Texas A&M can continue strengthening its veteran and underclassmen leadership while keeping accountability and consistency a primary focus, Elko and the Aggies can establish themselves as a regular contender.

The next chapter in Texas A&M's history is about proving that the historical culture in College Station can produce on-field success and, ultimately, conference and national championships.

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